Fundraising for Madelyns Fund via Pink Bow Fashion Show

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) — On Thursday, April 27 from 6-10 p.m., Jim Hudson Automotive will present the Madelyns Fund Pink Bow Fashion Show. It will be held at Central Energy in the BullStreet district. The aim is to raise funds to support the NICU and pediatric families in the Midlands. Featuring a live auction of men’s and women’s styles by Granger Owings, this is the first time the event will be held in Colombia. And it will showcase the partnership between Madelyns Fund and Prisma Health Midlands. The laid-back fashion and philanthropy evening will kick off with music with DJ Puff and include hors d’oeuvres from Loosh Culinaire and an open bar. Auctioneer Jimmy Derrick will lead the fashion event which will feature a specially curated summer collection by Granger Owing. Models will be dressed in outfits that complement a modern lifestyle with everyday, casual, business and tailored clothing for men and women. Participants will be able to bid in the Live Auction on Modes and Experiences. Part of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Madelyns Fund in the Midlands. Tickets are $100 per adult 21 and older. Tickets are limited and must be purchased online. Tickets will not be available at the door. Evening dress is business casual. To purchase tickets or donate to the Madelyns Fund, please visit https://one.bidpal.net/pinkbowfashionshow/welcome. Madelyns Fund was founded in 2016 by NFL punter Andy Lee and his wife Rachel after the loss of their daughter, Madelyn, at 8 days old. The Madelyns Fund supports NICU patients and their families, including those experiencing the trauma of losing a child. When families are faced with unexpected times in the NICU, they are forced to miss work, incur travel expenses, pay countless medical bills and, in the worst case scenario, bear the funeral expenses for their child. Their goal is to alleviate the stress they are experiencing through financial assistance, allowing them to focus their time and energy on the well-being of their families. The Pink Bow Fashion Show is presented by Jim Hudson Automotive and benefits the Madelyns Fund in partnership with Prisma Health Midlands. Notice a spelling or grammatical error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the title of the article. Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Download the app from the Apple App Store Or Google Play Store and stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire or Apple TV. Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

