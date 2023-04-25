Model shines light on her Indigenous grandmother’s fashion line





On Tuesday, Snowy White will walk Northern Lights: A Native Nations Fashion Night & Fashion Week MN Couture Show, produced by her grandmother, Delina White.

MINNEAPOLIS’ native culture will be celebrated through fashion, music and market vendors during the third night of MN Fashion Week, at Northern Lights: An Indigenous Nations Fashion Night and MN Fashion Week Couture Show. The show is produced by Delina White, fashion designer and founder of IamAnishinaabe. She threads her ancestral pride into every design. “[Traditional clothing] is something that is considered part of our culture,” White said. “It’s a way to show our pride and our heritage. His heritage is part of a tribal nation present in the Great Lakes region of the United States and Canada, known as the Anishinaabe. It is also in the name of the brand that she and her daughters co-founded. “My brand is the foundation of forest culture,” she said. While White lives on the Leech Lake Reservation, she enjoys sharing her people’s way of life with those outside her through her brand. online presence. She also presents her creations in fashion shows. “Businesses for the natives on the reservation are very limited…Living on the reservation is like living in a small town,” White said. “It’s very limited for sale, so thank goodness for social media, for the website that connects us to the wider world, for being so rural and isolated.” His designs range from purely traditional to streetwear. “There’s a wide range of types of clothing. We’ve got streetwear, we’ve got things that are mass-produced like joggers, t-shirts, sweatshirts,” she said. Behind every fashion designer is a model who must bring every creation to life, and no one is more proud to take on this task than Delina White’s high school granddaughter, Snowy White. “My grandma when she started she asked me to model for her and eventually I got to bigger shows,” Snowy said. “I’m really proud of my grandmother. I love seeing everything she does and everything she makes. It really brings our family together.” On Tuesday’s show, Snowy will have the chance to share some of his own beadwork. It’s a skill she learned from her mother Delina’s daughter, Lavender Kingbird. Kingbird will also be a featured designer. “What [my mom] is putting it together and looking at it, I’m really excited to wear it,” Snowy said. Like a real family affair, Sage Davis, another of Delina’s daughters, who is currently pursuing her doctorate in fashion at the University of Minnesota, will work at the event. Alaskan Native culture will also feature on Tuesday’s track. Contemporary designer Golga Oscar travels from Kasigluk, Alaska to share his designs. “I’m so excited to have him here because it will be a rare and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for people in Minneapolis to experience life in Alaska,” Delina White said. For general admission, doors to Northern Lights open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

