Two fashion brands exclusive to Charlotte this year





CHARLOTTE, North Carolina Phillips Square welcomes two other high-end fashion brands, alice + olivia And Jenny Kaynescheduled to open this fall. While searching for the perfect pair of pants, Stacey Bendet found alice + olivia. This brand is a Hollywood favorite among celebrities such as Beyonc, Sarah Jessica Parker, Taylor Swift and others. This will be the company’s first location in North Carolina. alice + olivia are scheduled to open in September between 800Woodfired Kitchen and Granville. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. As Charlottes premier shopping destination, Phillips Place is thrilled to announce the additions of alice + olivia and Jenni Kayne to our exclusive in-market offerings. President of Highland Park Village, Ray Washburne said. Jenni Kayne is a California lifestyle brand that inspires women to live well every day through effortless essentials without sacrificing style or comfort. The Phillips Place store will feature a variety of apparel and homewares, as well as the new line of beauty and skincare products, Oak Essentials. Jenni Kayne will open in early fall between Granville and NIC+ZOE. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. COO Jenni Kayne Lauren Holmes is excited about the advancement. “Charlotte has been such an invaluable market to us for several years now, and we were thrilled to finally find the perfect fit for a permanent location for Jenni Kayne. We were excited to enter the market alongside some of our brands favorites at Phillips Place, and we look forward to working in tandem with them to continue to develop a shopping destination of choice for the Charlotte shopper,” said Kayne. Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter These two brands will join the New York company Veronique Beard. The Phillips Place store is the first standalone Veronica Beard store in North Carolina, and it is the first store in the Charlotte market. It is currently decorated by interior designer Carolina de Neufville. Veronica Beard is expected to open in May. Since opening in 1997, Phillips Place has been Charlotte’s “first true mixed-use development”, officials said. “As Phillips Place continues to celebrate local retailers and tenants, these new additions will provide an elevated shopping experience that has proven successful in the Charlotte market.” officials said. Phillips Place plans to have more exciting announcements and opening dates to share in the coming months. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to to start your day with the team at Charlotte waking up.

