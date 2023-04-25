Texas state agency orders workers to dress according to their biological sex | Texas





A state agency in Texas told its employees this month that they should dress in a manner consistent with their biological sex, a directive that appeared to be a thinly veiled attack on transgender employees. The state Department of Agriculture outlined the dress policy in an April 13 memo, which was first reported by the Texas Observer. The memo states that Western business attire is appropriate and outlines acceptable business casual items. For men, business attire includes a long-sleeved shirt, tie and sports coat worn with slacks and dress shoes or boots, he says. For women, business attire includes tailored pantsuits, business-style dresses, coordinated dressy outfits worn with or without a blazer, and conservative closed-toe shoes or boots. It prohibits women from wearing clothes that allow excessive cleavage as well as skirts within four inches of the knees. It also prohibits certain Crocs shoes, slippers and slides are not allowed. Neon and fluorescent hair colors as well as lip piercings and other facial piercings are also prohibited. Clothing that is too tight or too revealing is also prohibited. You are a professional, look like one, the note says. The policy comes as Texas and a number of other US states have moved to attack transgender Americans. There have been more anti-transgender laws filed in Texas this year than in any other state, according to a score by Axios. The proposed measures would limit drag performances, impose new barriers to gender-affirming care and limit teaching about gender and sexuality, the TexasTribune reported. The Texas Department of Agriculture is headed by Sid Miller, a Republican who was first elected to the position in 2014. A strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, Miller has faced headwinds in cause of some scandals during the last years. The memo says agency supervisors may exercise reasonable discretion in evaluating employee clothing. Employees’ refusal to comply with a request for a change of clothing could result in their dismissal. skip newsletter promotion Sign up for The Guardian hits US headlines For US readers, we offer a regional edition of our daily email, delivering the most important headlines each morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”today-us”,”successDescription”:”We will send you daily The Guardian Headlines US”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion If improper dress by a staff member, poor hygiene, or use of offensive perfume/cologne is an issue, the supervisor should first discuss the issue with the staff member privately and should indicate the specific areas to fix, the memo says. LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality Texas CEO Ricardo Martinez told the Texas Tribune that the ambiguities of the policy could lead to confusion. Are women no longer allowed to wear costumes? Can men wear necklaces? he said. An attorney for the Texas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, Brian Klosterboer, told the Texas Tribune that the policy violated federal law. Federal civil rights law also protects LGBTQ+ people from discrimination by their employers, the Supreme Court ruled in 2020.

