New Bedford men’s store donates all unsold new clothing to church





The extraordinarily beautiful St. Anthony of Padua Church in New Bedford has just received a divine offering from Pepin’s Men’s and Boys’ Apparel. The Acushnet Avenue clothing store, founded in 1985, closed its doors for good last week. Gisele Pappas, one of the Saint Anthony Ladies Together volunteers, could not contain her excitement. “Pepin’s has donated all of its new men’s and boys’ clothing to the church, so we’re announcing our ‘Men’s and Boys’ Clothing Inside Sale,'” she said. “You won’t believe the bargains,” she said. “We have a nice selection of new sport jackets, sizes 37-60 in short, regular, long, and bulky, just $5. We have nice unhemmed dress pants, sizes 27-60, for $3, and new dress shirts with the tags still attached for a dollar.” Pappas said sizes range from extra small to a 4X leather jacket. Over 900 pieces of new clothing were donated by the famous North End haberdashery. Unfortunately we were unable to get a direct comment from Pepin’s as the phone has already been taken out of service. All funds will go to the general church operating fund. Why is Saint Anthony of Padua famous? New Bedford is a world famous fishing port, and St. Anthony is best celebrated as the patron saint of fishermen, sailors, maritime tragedies and shipwrecks, among many others, including the saint of lost objects. The hours of this incredible clothing sale are Wednesday April 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. then from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday April 27 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Coincidentally, the church’s semi-annual garage sale will be held April 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will donate all unsold clothing, as well as household items and furniture. For more information, contact Gisèle Pappas at (508) 264-8010. The 10 Most Iconic Fashion Moments From ’90s Movies Those fierce looks from the movies of the 90s are still remembered today.

