



Celebrate fine art, flowers, fashion and spring at Springfield Art Museums Art In Bloom, April 28-30, in the museum galleries. The three-day festival invites 20 flower and fashion designers from southwestern Missouri to interpret works of art on display in the museum’s galleries. Designers create bespoke flower arrangements and clothing, which are displayed alongside the art that inspired them. There are also prizes, vendors, flower arranging workshops and family art making activities. Many free activities for the public The public can view Art In Bloom during regular museum hours and admission is free. Friday hours are from noon to 8 p.m., while the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Families can join museum staff at the Weisel Gallery during these same hours to create their own floral and fashion-inspired artwork. Art In Bloom patrons will also have shopping opportunities thanks to a pair of pop-up shops in the museum parking lot. Sunday Flower Company will be on site Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Grow for Good 417, meanwhile, will set up shop from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The workshops should sell out In addition to the free events, the Springfield Art Museum is also hosting a pair of flower arranging workshops in the museum’s Community Hall. Both workshops are inspired by pieces currently on display in museums in the Creating an American Identity exhibit. Raleigh Jones of Wickmans Garden will be leading a tabletop flower arranging workshop on April 29 from 2-4 p.m. The class will show you how to create a table arrangement inspired by Ida with four dancers, by Moses Soyer. Jones won the Art In Bloom Best in Show award in 2022. Amy Dartt and Kim Hardin of Mears Floral Products will host a tropical flower arranging workshop on April 30, also from 2-4 p.m. Participants will create a tropical arrangement inspired by certain shapes, forms and colors found in Grass Arrows, by Werner Drewes. These workshops are expected to be sold out, so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance via the Springfield Art Museums website, or by calling (417) 837-5700. The $50 workshop fee includes all materials and all skill levels are welcome. Springfield Art Museum. (Photo by Jackie Rehwald) Vote for Peoples Choice Award Winners Art In Bloom’s awards include juried cash prize categories for Featured Designers and the Peoples Choice Awards. Art In Bloom guests can vote all weekend in the museum lobby for $2 per vote. Peoples Choice Award winners in each category receive cash prizes of $500. This year’s Floral Design Jury Prizes will be selected by a trio of past Art In Bloom Best in Show winners: Audry McMannis Sowards (Schaffitzels Flowers, 2018), Sarah Rein (Rosewood Floral, 2019) and Pam Carroll and Raleigh Jones (Wickmans Village-Garden, 2022). Fashion design awards will be presented by Sarah Buhr (Springfield Art Museum), Justin Gannaway (Drury University) and Ria Shaar (Bass Pro Shops). This year, the featured floral designers are: Rose Cochran, Flower Floral Studio

Haley Day, Sunday Flower Company

Neletha Fuemmeler, Hickory Hills Country Club Floral

Jennifer Grace Duran, floral designer

Jennifer Herman, Country Gardens

Cherrelle and Samuel Hitchcock, Flora & Forge Flower Farm & Blacksmith

Stephanie Hornickel and Alex McQueary, Queen City Blooms

Rebecca Jentes, Rebecca’s garden studio

Rcena Maness AIFD CFD, Flowerama

Brooke owns, 417 Floral Bus Co. The fashion designers featured at Art In Bloom this year are: Nate Branscom, Moon City customization and modifications

Gerson, fashion designer

Sara Gonzalez, Ensembles of the Past

Katie Jankovitz, fashion designer

Sara Kahrs, fashion designer

Kashena Star Northrip, boobies with pleasure

Joseph Pyatt, fashion designer

Tiffany Rain Ivie, fashion designer

Kaitlyn Schumacher, fashion designer

Jennifer Vaughn, Sew-It-All Custom Designs & Alterations Art In Bloom raises funds for the acquisition of works of art Art In Bloom has attracted over 4,800 patrons to date and raised over $62,000 for the acquisition of artwork. The museum has purchased works by 19 artists, 16 of whom were not previously represented in the museum’s permanent collection, with funds raised through Art In Bloom. Want to go? What: Blooming art When: Friday 28 April, 12 p.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 29 April, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday April 30, 1-5 p.m. Or: Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Drive For more information: Visit the Springfield Art Museums websiteor call 417-837-5700 Jeff Kessinger

Jeff Kessinger is the reader engagement editor for the Springfield Daily Citizen and the voice of its daily newsletter SGF AM. He has covered sports in southwest Missouri for nearly 20 years, from young athletes to pros. The Springfield native and Missouri State University alum is excited to do journalism in the Queen City, helping connect the community with important information. He and his wife Jamie try daily to keep a tent on the circus which is a blended family of five children and three cats. More from Jeff Kessinger

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sgfcitizen.org/springfield-culture/arts/art-meets-fashion-and-floral-design-at-springfield-art-museums-art-in-bloom/

