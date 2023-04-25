16 Best Overshirts For Men Perfect For (Almost) Any Occasion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring’s best days often bring with them a sense of breezy relief, the worst of winter is over, sunny days await, and yet you’re not out of the woods yet. It might feel a little crisp in the morning and surprisingly chilly when the sun goes down, but luckily there’s an ace up the hole in your men’s wardrobe: one of the best men’s overshirts is a versatile solution when it’s hot. acts. to seasonal layering.

More substantial than an Oxford shirt, the best overshirts for men feature a heavier fabric (like cotton duck or chambray), and they nod to the past: the kind of hearty shirt your father or your grandfather would put in the garage one that can take a few beatings. JHere’s also something effortlessly cool about the overshirt. You can layer one over a white t-shirt to take your look from basic to on-trend, and the overshirt can even be worn over, well, another shirt, like a garment-dyed Oxford shirt.

With a roomier cut and fit, overshirts are designed for layering on days when it’s too hot to wear a denim jacket or waxed trucker jacket, as well as days when a downpour isn’t expected (if this is the case, opt for one of the best trench coats). So who can wear an overshirt? In these times when everything is fine, when your office is more likely a coffee shop on the corner, anyone can wear one of the best overshirts this spring. These are the best to enhance your look on sunny and upbeat spring days.

Wrangler transforms the trendy Western shirt into an overshirt with a boxy fit in a dusty tan hue. Front chest pockets provide everyday storage, and the cotton construction is lightweight yet dependable for work or an after-work chill.

The traditional gray shop shirt gets a minimalist, high-fashion update in a 100% cotton slim fit. Consider wearing it with anthracite denim for a unique monochromatic look.

The thing about the best overshirts for men is that you can put one on and then forget about it. This stonewashed stretch-canvas jacket is comfortable enough to wear on a day hike, yet refined enough for dining out.

The black denim jacket is a cool, edgy style move, and the black denim overshirt deserves its day in the sun, too. Oversized metallic buttons and a stretchy cotton blend provide a good mix of durability and comfort.

Lucky Brand steps back in time with this deep-hued overshirt that looks like something your pops might have worn to work on his hot rod in the 1970s. Crafted from a stretchy wool blend with durable elbow patches, this detail of retro design is not a bad thing at all.

Taylor Stitch draws inspiration from the past and turns to old-school workwear to create this washed hemp and cotton-blend overshirt. Oversized front patch pockets and raglan sleeve construction provide all the utility and mobility you need, but beyond that, this is just a cool, retro, rugged overshirt.

It’s the soft brushed fabric, oversized fit and front chest pockets that make this piece shirt jacket territory, the kind you can wear over a graphic tee after catching a few waves or rays early on. The morning.

Sometimes the best overshirts look like something unearthed from an exceptionally cool vintage boutique. This patchwork denim overshirt nods to iconic French workwear with an overdyed color and useful patch pockets.

The garment-dyed French terry cotton is incredibly soft to the touch, while the two snap-button chest pockets are downright useful (as is the snap-button placket on the front).

Go straight to the source with a tough overshirt inspired straight from the military. Cotton canvas fabric is rugged and stonewashed for a broken-in look and feel, while the compass logo patch on the arm is an eye-catching style detail.

Sometimes the classics just deliver. When you need one of the best overshirts for men on windy days, who better to turn to than legendary North East clothier LL Bean? It’s the soft brushed cotton twill and vibrant plaid pattern that make this overshirt a winner.

Inject pattern into more minimalist layered looks this spring with this inventive black diamond pattern. Soft organic cotton should work expertly on brisk mornings or nights around the bonfire to the same extent.

You can always count on Uniqlo to stand out with affordable, minimalist menswear, like this timeless olive-green shirt jacket. It’s roomy enough to layer over a Uniqlo denim shirt, and it’s so affordable you can definitely buy more than one.

With its durable cotton denim construction and bright blue color, this shirt reflects on-trend Western style while offering plenty of room to layer your favorite henleyon and off the clock.

Overshirting takes on a luxurious feel with this beautiful, ultra-soft premium cashmere and wool blend overshirt. Wear it instead of a blazer to the office for a touch of understated luxury.

This overshirt looks like it was worn by a miner or railway worker a century ago, with a micro-stripe design and plenty of utility pockets, it’s never a bad piece to have in your off-duty wardrobe.