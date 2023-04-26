Controversy looms over this important men’s college hoops program again

After the program was engulfed in controversy over Brandon Miller’s tangential role in a murder, coach Nate Oats had to put out another fire around a top rookie.

Coach Nate Oats returned Monday, slipping on the station post once more, rushing to put out the latest fire in his men’s basketball program in Alabama.

Sometimes Oats is the fireman; it is sometimes the arsonist. Anyway, there has been a constant need over the last three months to keep a fire extinguisher handy. The sirens continue to sound over Bama.

The last bushfire occurred when the Tuscaloosa Patch reported Monday that Wichita State transfer Jaykwon Walton, who signed to Alabama in March for the 202324 season, was arrested Saturday night near the Strip, the nightlife district just west of of the school campus. Walton and another man, Kameron Deshawn Harris, were arrested on misdemeanor marijuana possession charges after police approached the car they were traveling in. In addition to the marijuana, police found three loaded weapons in the car.

In Alabama, the weed is the crime and the loaded guns don’t decide for yourselves what poses a greater threat to society. Concealed carry of a handgun without a pistol license became legal in Alabama on Jan. 1, according to the Patch story, so Walton was legally in the clear on the gun front. From an Alabama basketball perspective, not so much.

Alabama is no longer recruiting Jaykwon Walton and he won’t be a student-athlete at the University of Alabama, Oats says through a school statement about an hour after Patch the story about Waltons’ arrest was published. It was another reactive moment of the tide.

Walton had previously announced his intention to be transferred to Alabama prior to his arrest for second-degree possession of marijuana. Charlie Riedel/AP

Presenting him as an ongoing recruit was another in a series of good, actually, moments for Oats. Walton had signed up at the end of March, so recruiting was over. He wasn’t in Tuscaloosa last weekend as he was still kicking the program’s tires.

But Walton, 21, thought it was an opportune time for an Alabama basketball rookie to own some weed and a gun just blocks from where a deadly shooting engulfed the Crimson Tide program in mid-January.

Tuscaloosa became the Bad Judgment Capitol of College Basketball.

On January 15, Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder for his role in a shooting that killed 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. The Miless pistol was used in the shooting. He handed it over to his childhood friend from Maryland, Michael Davis, who then fired bullets into the car in which Harris was a passenger.

Miles obtained the gun from the back seat of teammate Brandon Miller’s car, where he had left it before entering a bar earlier that night. Miles had texted Miller, who would become Southeast Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, that he needed the gun after a verbal altercation at the exterior of a bar. Miller arrived, Miles took the gun, and a shootout ensued.

Miles was promptly fired from the team and school, but star player and Alabama teammate Jaden Bradley’s presence at the scene did not surface publicly until a preliminary hearing in late February. This created an immediate firestorm, and Oats poured jet fuel over it that day blowing Miller’s tangential role in a murder as a simple matter of wrong place at the wrong time. The coach tried to smother the return of his words with an apology (well, actually), but it was hard to back down.

The school then insisted that it had little information about Miller and Bradley’s attendance that night, other than that they were not charged with a crime and that they were cooperating witnesses. Alabama’s decision to move forward with both players in the starting lineup, instead of barring them from the competition as the investigation continued, was a damn torpedo commitment to win by- above all. And the way the school handled the situation became a test for surviving the self-immolation.

At the end of the week in which the Miller connection was revealed, Alabama played a home game against Arkansas. During pregame introductions, Miller was frisked by a passerby during a fake weapons search. It was an astonishing display of ignorance, an Oats tried to explain (well, actually) as a pantomime of a security check at an airport which, hey, it’s also gun checks there. Oats added that the pat-down routine, which had apparently gone on all season, would be immediately halted.

Having established himself as the likely No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and the most controversial team in the sport, March has become an awkward dance for the Crimson Tide. There were questions about team and school firearms policies. There were vague and repeated responses from Miller and his teammates. When the season came to an abrupt end in an upset Sweet 16 against San Diego State, Alabama had little left to show for its mortgaged reputation.

Since then, the exodus of programs has been significant. Guards Bradley and Nimari Burnett entered the transfer gate. Miller entered the NBA Draft and is expected to be a high pick. Fellow freshman Noah Clowney also put his name in the draft and is expected to stay there. Three other players are also evaluating professional options, big man Charles Bediako and guards Jahvon Quinerly and Mark Sears, and their decisions will largely shape the outlook for 202324.

Into that void come four freshmen (a good class, but not overwhelming) and a few transfers. Walton was meant to be a valuable addition, a great guard who can shoot. He bounced from Georgia to juco in Wichita, leading the Shockers in scoring 13.9 ppg last season.

But he turned out to be the one thing Alabama couldn’t afford right now: a player facing a drug charge who had a loaded gun in his possession on another Saturday night near the Strip. You can give Oats credit for moving quickly here, but let’s be honest: what choice did he have? It was an automatic dissociation.

Whatever due diligence Crimson Tide did around Walton, the decision to recruit him ended in disgrace. Firefighter Nate needs a few relative choirboys on his roster and some quiet time around the schedule, no more flammable situations to extinguish.