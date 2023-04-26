Antoine Verglas talks about his career as a fashion photographer

Fashion photographer Antoine Verglas. Photo Courtesy: Antoine Verglas

The French-born, NYC-turned-living artist has photographed some of fashion’s biggest names and he’s not done yet

The fashion industry is one of the most versatile industries. It also includes skills. If you’re business-oriented, there’s a place for you on the business side of a brand, publication, or agency. If you’re creative, you’ll find a place as a creative director, designer, photographer, makeup artist, or hairstylist. If you are good with words, you will find a place in the editorial. If you’re relational in nature and can get things done, then PR is your place, and if you’re legal, brands will find you useful as legal counsel. The fashion industry is a well-oiled machine for just about any profession, where everyone will find their place.

When you sit down and talk with insiders, you’ll often hear that photographers are some of the highest paid arms in the industry. They also have an exciting role, traveling to exotic locations, meeting inspiring role models, building relationships with respected brands, all while being able to run their own business. TV host turned fashion photographer, Antoine Verglas has had a successful career as a fashion photographer over the past thirty years. He talks about his background and what it takes to be a photographer.

How did fashion photography come about

Everyone is gifted with at least one thing they are good at, something that doesn’t take effort and comes naturally, that is sparked by deep passion and talent. When a person discovers this thing, it is a moment of liberation and revelation. Verglas was born in France and studied at ESC, a prestigious business school in the country. Those early days of his career were spent in front of the camera, but then the urge to move into fashion photography bit him.

Storm’s cover shoots for GQ with Angelina Jolie and Elizabeth Hurley. Photo Credit: Antoine Verglas

I was lucky that it came naturally during my student years in business school. I got modeling jobs to help pay for my education and started making friends with photographers. I looked more and more at fashion magazines and spent time in photo studios. At the time, I had a Swedish model girlfriend and I started photographing her for fun. It became a passion and an obsession after a brief stint as a TV show host on Channel 5 in France and a trial run as a photographer’s agent.

The TV host’s case has come to an end. Veglas wanted to stay on TV but often in life when a door closes and doesn’t open again, it’s an obvious redirect. The La 5 channel that Silvio Berlusconi ran stopped after a year, he recalls. I tried to propose on Channel 2 a program on advertising and television spots, which was not accepted. It was a program similar to the one I hosted on Channel 5, and I thought I would become another TV personality. I had to wait a year for the new program schedule. I got more gigs in TV commercials, but they were getting less glamorous, and I didn’t want to go back to modeling. I tried to represent friends of photographers, but they were too demanding on the kind of jobs I got for them, so I decided to do it myself.

Verglas thought his post-graduate education would lead him into advertising, but trying a lot of things and having top-down experiences, which prepared him for the rigors of those industries he was trying things in, led him to achieve what he wanted to do. I had a real interest in specialized reviews on advertising and communication. Modeling has led me to appear in over 30 TV commercials, advertising campaigns, catalogs and editorials. The TV hosting came out of nowhere thanks to the casting and it was actually a fantastic experience. I learned at a very young age, 24, how to handle certain types of celebrity and criticism across multiple forms, politics, and inside the television network. But TV hosting was definitely not my calling and I failed.

Breakthrough

My defining moment came when I decided to follow and accompany my model girlfriend to New York. She was one of the winners of the Ford Model Agency 80s competition and had to honor her contract. I decided to go ahead with an idea of ​​reporting on top models in their intimacy with very natural black and white portraits and candid interviews.

A French top model, Estelle Lefebure, introduced me to her modeling agency, Elite models and her director and John Casablancas’ right-hand man, Monique Pillard. Pillard was hooked on the idea and gave me access to her list of top models: Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Stephanie Seymour, to name a few. I managed to get Claudia Schiffer in another agency. It took me about 3-4 months to spend about an hour with the ten top models, photographing them and interviewing them. At the time, I was still living in Paris and she french And French photo were the magazines I wanted to feature the story. The dream came true and they both released it.

As Verglas has found success, he is ready to share with others how they can get where he is. His advice is simple, try things. For those struggling to find their calling, my advice is to try lots of things, explore different areas, take risks and don’t be afraid to fail. You never know where your passion lies until you try. Keep an open mind and don’t limit yourself, he says.

Photographing the big names

Ice storm photo by Cindy Crawford. Photo Credit: Antoine Verglas

Verglas has taken portraits of Halle Berry and Cindy Crawford, he’s done commercial shoots for Badgley Mischka and Louis Vuitton, and his work has been featured in GQ, Sports Illustrated and Elle. Many photographers dream of reaching this level, so I ask him if he feels he has arrived. You’re still as good as your last job, he thinks. You never really “arrive” in photography. You can achieve a certain level of notoriety but it can be very fickle. I have always been fascinated by the longevity of the careers of Patrick Demarchelier and Gilles Bensimon, and how they rode the waves of this industry for over five decades. I truly believe that, like in any profession or discipline, the day you think you have arrived is the beginning of the end for you. This implies that you no longer challenge yourself and that you no longer seek to progress and improve your skills.

A typical day

His typical daily life is simple but complete. I get up early, I go to the studio, I take photos, I select images, I take care of my children and my dog, I work with my wife on her business (click.com), review and trade on the stock market, and socialize in the evening. My routine is from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Ice storm photo by Penelope Cruz. Photo Credit: Antoine Verglas

His home is in New York and although the pandemic has seen many people leave the Big Apple, Verglas never seems to dream of doing such a thing. I loved NYC as soon as I got here. The optimism, the cosmopolitanism, the speed, the energy, the noise and the ease with which it was possible to meet people. The adrenaline and excitement this city gave me back in the late 80s and early 90s. Paris is beautiful with so much history and I have to say I’m happy to be able to spend some time in both cities.

Speaking of pandemic, it has affected fashion and fashion photography. The world has changed. More and more people want to work remotely. Some models started photographing themselves with brands they called and became photographers themselves. Instagram, Tik Tok and now AI are totally changing the world of fashion and fashion photography. AI scares me a lot. Soon you won’t need models, stylists, hairstylists, makeup artists or photographers. Technology can replace them all. And that goes for a lot of players in different industries, not just fashion. I am worried about the new generations and the world they will inherit from us. I have a real and sincere nostalgia when I look at photos, reports and films representing the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s.

Ice we have a photoshoot. Photo Courtesy of Antoine Verglas

Verglas has reason to fear, and not just him, the models too, and God knows who else. Many creatives will be out of work with the advancement of AI and influencers. Brands from Nike to Dior to Valentino are making massive use of AI technology. One of the benefits of using AI is that the industry can reduce textile waste. Fashion is the second least sustainable industry in the world. But, people and economies will suffer from the loss of jobs and the loss of relationships. But Verglas is not totally averse to technology. His advice to someone considering getting into photography is:

Ten to twenty years ago, I would have said going to museums, enriching myself with paintings, sculptures, etc. Look at the Vogue, Bazaar and Elle years, look at books by fashion photographers, go to photo galleries and be an encyclopedia. fashion photography. Today you have to do it too, of course, but in addition, be extremely aware of the new possibilities offered by technology.

The many covers of Antoine Verglas. Photo Courtesy of Antoine Verglas

Antoine Verglas has photographed dozens of well-known magazine covers and fashion campaigns. But he remains humble, never thinking he has arrived. It often does not feel so good, but on the contrary. I’m just happy to share what I do and hope people enjoy it. Personally, I never think it’s good enough. But those in the industry know how good he is, and I suspect his work will continue for a long time to come, even with the rise of AI.