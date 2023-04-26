Texas agency employees must dress according to ‘biological sex’





A memo sent to Texas Department of Agriculture employees last week told department employees to dress “in a manner consistent with their biological sex.” Employees who violate the new rules could be disciplined or fired, according to the memo.

LGBTQ advocates in Texas said the directive appears to target transgender people and could violate federal anti-discrimination laws.

The memo was first reported by the Texas Observer, which published sections of the new dress code on Monday. LEARN MORE AT HOUSTONCHRONICLE.COM: Texas leads the nation in anti-transgender bills; more than half were sponsored by Houston Reps The memo was signed by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who has led the agency since 2015. The Agriculture Department did not respond to questions Tuesday about the new dress code. The Observer also quoted an unnamed Department of Agriculture employee, who said he feared the new rule could be used to target transgender or gender-nonconforming workers. Johnathan Gooch, the communications director for Equality Texas, said he thinks the rule also targets certain employees. “It seems to be intended to restrict people’s dress to the sex they were assigned at birth,” Gooch said. “It is certainly a surprise to see the Agriculture Commissioner weighing in on the culture wars when he has much more important things to do. He has a job to do and I don’t know why he would want to create an environment workplace that is toxic to transgender and gender-wide people.” A person’s ability to dress the way they want can be empowering and positive for mental health, Gooch said. He called the policy vague and said it could lead to people coming to work for fear of not following arbitrary rules. “It’s toxic because people should come to the Agriculture Department to work, not play for their boss,” Gooch said. “If transgender people are not allowed to dress in their own clothes and use their own name and pronouns, they will have to perform every day.” The rule could also raise legal questions. Gooch cited a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects gay, lesbian, and transgender employees from gender-based discrimination. The decision stems from three cases, including one by a transgender woman who sued her employer after she was fired shortly after announcing her intention to start coming to work dressed in women’s attire. According to the memo, the dress code applies to all agency employees. including trainees and contractors. THE The agency employs over 600 people. In an “example of standards” section of the new dress code, men are advised to wear button-up, tucked-in shirts, and not to wear sandals, Crocs, slides or shoes without socks. nightgowns, miniskirts” or not having excessive cleavage. Women are allowed to wear pants, according to the memo. The new dress code comes as the Texas legislature is considering dozens of new laws targeting transgender people. Among other things, lawmakers are considering blocking transgender youth and adults from accessing gender-affirming care and changing the sex on their birth certificates; prevent transgender college athletes from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity; and requiring a person’s sex to be entered on a birth certificate. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstonchronicle.com/politics/texas/article/texas-agriculture-department-dress-code-17918102.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos