Who wears the pants? Gender and fashion in the 1990s – 2010s

As attitudes towards women in the workplace and having more social freedoms began to change faster, so did women’s fashion. Trousers finally became a reality for women in all scenarios after the 60s and 70s and were now acceptable for evening wear and business attire. The 1980s had seen the most casual fashion to date with sportswear and bright colors taking center stage, and this shift to minimalism continued into the 90s.

In the 1990s, there were high hopes for women’s rights and freedoms. As TIME magazine writes, the daughters of second-wave feminism came of age and chose new paths unavailable to their mothers: delaying marriage and children, pursuing higher education, joining the workforce, and assuming their independence and their identity outside the home.

The median age of marriage used to be 20 to 22, but in the 1990s it rose to 24. Girl culture has also expanded with the rise of Girl Power and the Riot Grrrl movement. Women’s priorities changed as the world opened up to them and fashion followed.

In the early 90s, big 80s looks were still in fashion and high fashion modeling was all the rage. Yet the decade quickly shifted to a more casual and wearable style with the introduction of grunge. While grunge started in Seattle in the 80s, it became hugely popular in the 90s. The look was quite masculine and focused on everyday wear. The grunge incorporated elements like flannel shirts, strappy dresses, Dr. Martens boots, and worn jeans. Emphasis was also placed on second-hand or previously worn clothing and vintage clothing.

Fashion History Timeline notes that the grunge style has also made its way onto the catwalks, with the Marc Jacobs collection for Perry Ellis. This moved away from the supermodel look and the heroine chic look popularized by models like Kate Moss. This waifish body combined with more masculine styles reinforced the sloppy look that was popular in the early 90s.

Later, there was a noticeable return to more feminine styles. Strappy dresses remained in fashion and were worn both as evening wear and casually. Plus, as Fashion History Timeline writes, sexy schoolgirl looks rose to popularity after the movie Clueless and Britney Spears’ music video…Baby One More Time. This look kept it casual but also preppy and flashy, incorporating tiny sweaters, baby tees and knee high socks.

While this look may have been empowering for some, it has contributed to the growing problem of oversexualization of women. The 90s certainly built on the successes of women in the 80s. The trend continued, but was tempered by society’s ideas of women. TIME points out that: ultimately, the 1990s did not advance women and girls; on the contrary, the decade was marked by a shocking and accelerated effort to subordinate them. As women gained power or simply showed themselves in public, society pushed them back by reducing them to horrible sexual fantasies and misogynistic stereotypes.

TIME notes that the lives of successful women in the 90s were turned into tales of sluts, prudes or cheats. Although women in the 90s had freedoms, sexism still existed and was rampant in society.

The sexualization of women didn’t stop in the 90s, with scantily clad women being used as eye candy in advertising. Fashion was all about showing more skin. Ultra-low-rise jeans and cropped tops dominated the early 2000s, as did miniskirts. These styles drew attention to the stomach and legs.

Paris Hilton was known for helping to popularize many of these trends, especially Ugg boots and miniskirts, velor tracksuits, and baby tees. While Hilton wore some pretty extravagant clothes, she also showcased style elements that were achievable for women at the time, like the baby doll tank top and low-rise jeans.

September 11 changed everything, including fashion. Styles became more conservative after 9/11, leading to the rise of jeans for all occasions, Fashion History Timeline said. Low-rise flared jeans were popular in the early 2000s, transitioning to a more bootcut look in the mid-2000s. Skinny jeans became popular later in the decade, as did ripped, distressed and worn jeans, taking hints of the 90s. In the 2000s, jeans could be seen everywhere, from the runway to the red carpet.

New styles also started to emerge in the 2000s. The bohemian or boho look was a different take on 90s grunge. It was still about showcasing second-hand clothes, but boutique-style. Instead of going to charity shops, women would shop at high-end boutiques for their vintage styles.

Fashion and its accessibility also started to change in the 2000s.

Throughout the decade, the dissemination of fashion through technology, whether it was the instant sharing of celebrity looks online or e-commerce, multiplied instances of affordable copies, writes Fashion History Timeline. Celebrities played a huge role in consumer choices, while copies of designer styles were produced quickly and cheaply for the masses.

Designers began partnering with fast fashion retailers to satisfy the thirst for more affordable designs as people became more aware of what was happening on the catwalks. Technology played a major role in the fashion of the 2000s and will continue to do so until today.

The 2010s brought many new styles through the introduction and penetration of Instagram, which came out in 2010. Instagram meant that people interested in fashion could post their own looks and be inspired by others. This led to the social media influencer’s rise to stardom. Fashion History Timeline also notes that fashion bloggers have gained massive followings and often the story is about what onlookers wore to fashion shows rather than what actually happened on the catwalk. Plus, Instagram meant access to more types of fashion.

New styles were abundant in the 2010s, with many drawing inspiration from previous decades. Athleisure was a new look in 2010, where people wore expensive workout clothes without actually training. Bella and Gigi Hadid sported this look, along with Kylie Jenner. The look even made it to the catwalk. Chanel released a collection in 2014 that included distressed leggings, crop tops and sneakers. Athleisure brands like Yeezy and Fenty x Puma emerged in 2016.

Normcore was another style that emerged in the 2010s. It draws inspiration from Scandinavian fashion and opts for a more minimalist approach, a response to the very stylish runway look. Normcore was also known for its white sneakers, which took over in the 2010s after Phoebe Philo wore a pair of Adidas Stan Smiths to Paris Fashion Week in 2011. This trend continued into the 2010s as well. 2020.

Additionally, in 2015, Alessandro Michele took over as creative director of Gucci and introduced, as Fashion History Timeline puts it, a quirky, geeky aesthetic from Wes Anderson. The aesthetic was meant to bring more fun to fashion and consisted of elements such as bright colors and bold textures and an overall sense of nerdiness. Michele was also known for blurring gender lines, creating many androgynous looks.

Androgyny was a big part of on and off runway fashion in the 2010s. Instead of separating models and clothes, fashion began to take a one-size-fits-all approach. She notes that Prada started merging menswear and womenswear in 2010, and many fashion houses started long before that, but it was still somewhat strange to the public. In 2018, many brands followed suit, mixing styles and clothing that had been very gendered until then. The CFDA, which is the organizer of New York Fashion Week, also added unisex/non-binary as a new category in 2018.

While the 2010s weren’t the first time women had borrowed traditionally masculine clothing, it has become more acceptable for men to wear traditionally feminine clothing. From the 1990s to the 2010s, women began to increasingly defend their rights. The third and fourth waves of feminism began during this period, promoting inclusiveness and taking a stand against sexual assault and rape.

In the 2020s, women are still struggling with these issues and still wearing clothes from decades past. From pants to unisex styles, society has significantly influenced how women present themselves and are allowed to move around in social spaces. Nothing is perfect, but women are taking charge of their lives and speaking out about the issues in our current system and the fashion world is rapidly changing along with this movement.