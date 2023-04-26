How has the European fashion industry changed 10 years after the Rana Plaza tragedy?

When the eight-storey Rana Plaza commercial building, which housed several garment factories, collapsed in Bangladesh on April 24, 2013, shockwaves were sent around the world.

Many well-known brands in Europe and elsewhere produced clothing in the building and had [knowingly or unknowingly] recognized that the safety of garment workers was at risk – not to mention other working conditions.

The accident a decade ago killed more than 1,100 people and injured 2,500 others, making it one of the deadliest industrial disasters in Bangladeshi history. But has the European clothing industry changed since this deadly disaster?

One response was Fire Safety and Building Safety Agreement in Bangladesh, a legally binding agreement between brands, unions and NGOs, reached just weeks after the disaster. The agreement is a “solid initiative” and “unique in its approach and cooperation”, says Peter McAllister of the Ethical Trade Initiative, which advocates for ethical business practices and better conditions for workers.

The agreement includes provisions for independent safety inspections, training programs and a complaints procedure for workers. Major European brands, including H&M, Primark, C&A, Zara and Marks & Spencer, have signed it.

But while the Accord has raised awareness about the safety of garment workers in Bangladesh, the industry continues to lag behind on other issues, such as paying people enough to meet the living wage threshold.

“Brands know they have to take responsibility for everything they do,” says Tamsin Blanchard of the Fashion Revolution movement, which has seen a shift in thinking around transparency in the industry since the Rana Plaza tragedy. .

What can European consumers do?

However, the fashion industry is still “largely unregulated”. Companies that move production to countries where labor is cheap and where environmental or worker protection laws are virtually non-existent are still very common.

And while European brands have a set of labor regulations in place for social protection, non-EU countries do not benefit from these directives.

Fashion Revolution recommends publicly asking brands about their products on social media. With the hashtag #WhoMadeMyClothes, more and more clothing brands are answering these kinds of questions, explains Tamsin Blanchard.

“It is important that consumers express themselves”, whether on social networks or on the site of their favorite brand. “Consumers should let brands know this matters to them”

“Brands are listening,” confirms McAllister. “And when their customers clearly say, ‘We expect you to meet our standards. We expect to be able to shop without worrying about whether people are safe, properly paid, or harassed in the workplace.”

The European Union provides guidelines for holding brands accountable under the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive.

“We need legislation because it’s the only way to really track what brands are doing,” says Aruna Kashyap of Human Rights Watch (HRW).

To find out which brands have joined the Accord, consumers can consult the list on the Clean Clothes Network to place.

The cheaper the clothes, the worse the working conditions?

Of course, you always have to be careful when things are cheap, says McAllister. “But we don’t always say that a low price rhymes with bad quality”. Sometimes cheap production can be explained by the volume of the order. In the case of cheap production, on the other hand, the question of sustainability arises.”

Indeed, clothing production, especially at the fast fashion scale, contributes significantly to climate change. Manufacturing processes in the fashion industry produce large amounts of CO2 and consume very large amounts of water. Added to this is the shipping of clothes, which further contributes to environmental pollution through emissions.

“As companies consider where they will produce in the future, how they will produce and what materials they will use, they must also understand the impact on human rights, on factories and on communities,” says McAllister.

But while many of the industry’s problems today are self-evident, people are also trying new, creative ways to make fashion more sustainable. In addition to thrift stores, there are companies that rent clothes, barter them or, for example, recycle old clothes in workshops.

How to ensure that garment workers receive fair wages?

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), the minimum wage for entry-level garment workers in Bangladesh since the Rana Plaza disaster has risen from around $63 [57] at $95 [87] in 2019. This was the result of pressure from labor rights groups and workers themselves. However, this wage increase is still below the estimated living wage in Bangladesh, which is around $190. [173] per month.

And the pandemic has further worsened the situation for Bangladeshi textile workers. Rising inflation is also becoming a problem, as workers can no longer afford the cost of living with the wages they receive in the fashion industry, Kashyap says.

Many organizations working for sustainable and fair production in the fashion industry, including Fashion Revolution and HRW, are demanding decent wages in the garment, textile and footwear industries through the Good clothes Fair pay campaign.

It’s a European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI), which obliges the European Commission to decide on a follow-up action if one million signatures are collected.