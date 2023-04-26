A Million Moms Are Going Crazy Over The Gay Men’s Wearhouse Ad





A right-wing organization that consistently complains about positive media portrayals of LGBTQ people has a new bogeyman: Men’s Wearhouse. One Million Moms, an American Family Association project that became famous for calling for a boycott of companies that celebrate and respect LGBTQ visibility, is circulating a petition asking the company to take an ad off the air and “remain neutral in culture war”. ” In the ad, the menswear retailer touts its wide variety of suits. This particular ad focuses on wedding attire and depicts a variety of couples, most of whom are heterosexual, preparing for their weddings – posing for photos, greeting guests, holding hands, kissing. One of the couples is a same sex couple. “Men’s Wearhouse should be ashamed of itself for trying to normalize sin by featuring two gay men getting married in their 2023 ad ‘Love the way you look on your big day’!” screams the petition. “It features two men dressed in wedding attire, holding hands after their ceremony, and emphasizing during the announcement, ‘And we mean everyone.’ “Obviously this ‘Love the way you look’ ad (with hashtag #LTWYL) promotes same-sex marriage to appeal to a small percentage of customers while repelling conservative customers. Not to mention there’s also a woman dressed in a groomsman costume during this commercial.



The conservative group’s objection largely centers on embracing biblical teachings on morality, including opposition to homosexuality and same-sex marriage. They are particularly concerned that children will see the advertisement. “Even though homosexuality is unnatural, this ad advances the LGBTQ agenda. Men’s Wearhouse uses the public airwaves to subject families to decadent morals and values ​​while downplaying the sanctity of marriage.” One Million Moms. Tendency Daniel Craig to Star in New ‘Queer’ Movie “Even more concerning, the controversial ad airs as early as 6 p.m., when kids are likely watching TV. It’s not a retailer’s job to introduce so-called ‘social issues’ like this to our children in an advertisement Men’s Wearhouse glorifies sin, and no sin should be honored. SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL AND MAGAZINE FOR FREE Urging its supporters to sign their petition asking for the ad to be removed, One Million Moms says millions of Americans believe that marriage should be limited to heterosexual couples. They ignore the fact that the company may be looking to market to a new group of customers who previously might not have had reason to purchase wedding-related clothing.



“Men’sWearhouse will hear from the left, so they need to hear from us as well,” the petition reads. “One day we will answer for our actions or lack thereof. So we must remain diligent and uphold biblical values ​​and truth. Repeatedly the scriptures say that homosexuality is wrong and that God will not tolerate this sinful nature (Romans 1:26-27). This isn’t the first time the group has spoken out against LGBTQ portrayals on screen. Earlier this year, he called for a boycott of TurboTax after tax professionals included a fleeting glimpse of two men getting married in an ad. Likewise, the group objected to a 2016 ad from the jewelry company Zales, which featured a lesbian couple getting married. The group also slammed eHarmony for an ad depicting a gay couple eating toast, called for a boycott of Oreo for selling rainbow-colored cookies during Pride season, balked to a Disney cartoon featuring two gay dads, condemned Whole Foods for sponsoring a Drag Queen Story Hour event, and demanded that the Hallmark Channel take down an advertisement (one of several versions, some featuring opposite-sex couples) illustrating a lesbian marriage. Tendency Pride Parade canceled over fears of Florida anti-drag law Watch the full Men’s Wearhouse announcement below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metroweekly.com/2023/04/one-million-moms-goes-berserk-over-gay-mens-wearhouse-ad/

