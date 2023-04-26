Texas State Department orders people to dress according to their ‘biological gender’

The head of the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) issued a memorandum asking all employees to dress in a manner consistent with their biological sex. The revised dress code would not only require transgender people to present themselves in ways that appear inauthentic, but it could also be used to punish cisgender people who wear gender-neutral clothing.

The memo, which experts say violates federal free speech and non-discrimination protections, is just the latest move by Texas Republicans to erase trans identities from the state.

The April 13 memorandum, signed by Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller (R), was titled Texas Department of Agriculture Dress Code and Grooming Policy.

A two-page memo from Miller says that in order to reflect the culture, dignity and professionalism of the TDA, all employees must adhere to this dress code in a manner consistent with their biological gender. The memo effectively revises the department’s old dress code, which did not mention biological sex, The Texas Observer noted.

The new dress code requires employees to wear traditional work clothes, including Western work clothes. This includes button-up shirts for men and skirts or pants for women. The code applies to all workplaces that do not require uniforms or protective equipment for agricultural field work.

Any staff member who fails to meet the dress or grooming standards set by the TDA will be subject to corrective action and may be asked to leave the premises for a change of clothes, the memo adds. The recently revised and somewhat vague policy could easily apply to men who wear earrings or women who wear button-up shirts instead of blouses.

Miller is a supporter of former President Donald Trump and has said he was delighted with Trump’s ban on military trans memberslabeling left-wing social experimentation with trans identity.

Although his memo mentions biological gender, which likely means sexual anatomy assigned as male or female at birth, the actual term is not based on science.

The term gender refers to a person’s self-representation, according to the Yale School of Medicine. As such, gender is socially created, not biologically created. Additionally, since humans and other animals can change gender or sexual anatomy, trans and non-binary people are effectively part of the biological gender spectrum.

Neither the TDA nor the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) responded to the Observerrequest for comment from the TDA, unclear where the new dress code came from and how the TDA plans to enforce it.

A TDA employee who spoke to the Observer said they joined the department because of its diversity. The employee was concerned that the revised dress code would be selectively enforced against those who are most visibly trans or gender non-conforming or otherwise stand out within the organization. Other employees declined to speak for fear of repercussions.

Brian Klosterboer, attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), said The Texas Grandstand that the revised dress code violates the First Amendment right to free speech as well as Title VII, the federal law that prohibits discrimination in employment based on sex. In 2020, the United States Supreme Court ruled that employers cannot discriminate against employees on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, as it is impossible to discriminate on the basis of LGBTQ+ identities without consider gender.

State agencies should focus on their work and not discriminate against their own employees and try to make political statements through their agency regulations, Klosterboer told the Grandstand. There is no significant government interest that this could meet.

This term, state GOP lawmakers have introduced numerous bills aimed at barring trans youth from accessing gender-affirming care. All the bills died in the legislature.

In February 2022, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate the child abuse of any parent who allows their trans children access to gender-affirming medical care prescribed by their doctors. His order was blocked by the courts.

According to the American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, gender-affirming care, including dressing and presenting in accordance with one’s own gender identity, is considered safe and essential to the well-being of trans people. the World Health Organization and other major healthcare groups.