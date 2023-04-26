Gildan Launches Supply Chain Transparency Campaign During Fashion Revolution Week





Fashion Revolution is a global non-profit organization that advocates for greater transparency in apparel supply chains. Gildan (asi/56842) helps propel the movement forward. The Montreal-based manufacturer/supplier of basic apparel, whose products sell well in the promotional items industry, has launched a campaign in which it highlights the people of its spinning, textile and dyeing operations, as well as those who sew and distribute products. Gildan shines a light on the important workers who produce its garments at Who Made My Clothes? campaign. Guild Who made my clothes? campaign will include content posted on the providers’ social networks. The aim is to show Gildans’ production chain from start to finish. Gildan is undertaking the campaign as part of Fashion Revolution Week (April 22 to April 29) which includes events around the world and awareness initiatives centered on promoting ethics, sustainability and transparency in the fashion industry. Fashion Revolution began in the aftermath of the Rana Plaza disaster in 2013. Its efforts have included a viral hashtag campaign using #WhoMadeMyClothes. This year, Fashion Revolution asks an additional question: #WhoMadeMyFabric? By asking this simple question, Fashion Revolution has created a powerful reminder for customers to think beyond the final product and the people who make their garments at different stages of the production chain, said Genevive Gosselin, director of global communications and corporate marketing at Gildan. . This Gildan video features some of the company’s supply chain employees. A vertically integrated company, Gildan owns and operates its own facilities, which helps the company implement positive social and environmental initiatives, executives said. Because we own our supply chain, from spinning our yarns to textile manufacturing, sewing and distribution, this campaign is a great opportunity for us to highlight our respect for our employees and transparency, which has always been a long-standing priority for us and at the heart of our business, said Gosselin. For almost 20 years, Gildan posted an annual environmental, social and governance (ESG) report on its operations and employees. In 2022, the company announced the launch of its ESG Next Generation strategy, which includes what the company describes as an increased focus on disclosure and transparency, among four other strategic ESG pillars. Promo for the Planet is your destination for the latest news, biggest trends and best ideas to help build a more sustainable and socially responsible industry.

