Jennifer Lawrence wore an exquisite little black dress at CinemaCon





Jennifer Lawrence made one of her first red carpet appearances of the year last night, and the actress did it in a chic little black dress. Lawrence arrived wearing the mini dress for the opening night of CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote her film No strong emotions. She wore her blonde hair with a loose wave. She accessorized with sheer black tights and pink shoes. Getty Images Getty Images Variety reported that Lawrence made cheeky jokes on stage at the event to promote the comedy film, joking with director Gene Stupnitsky that it was based on your life, right? He replied: No, it’s actually based on a Craigslist ad. The plot of the film, according to the outlet, is about two parents who hire Lawrence’s character to date their 19-year-old son so he doesn’t leave for college a virgin. Generally, Lawrence managed to keep a low profile unless she was promoting projects. Lawrence explained this choice and why she keeps her family life with her son and her husband as private as possible during an interview published in vanity lounge in November 2021. Lawrence was then pregnant with his son. With her child in particular, she confided to the point of sale, Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as possible. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in his existence. And I feel like that starts with not including them in that part of my work. Senior News and Strategy Editor Alyssa Bailey is the senior news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). She previously held positions at In the style And Cosmopolitan. When she’s not working, she loves running in Central Park, getting people to #ootd pictures of her, and exploring New York.

