D&K Boutique organizes avant-garde events in the village of Rancho Santa Fe

Local realtors Khaki Wennstrom of Pacific Sothebys and Delorine Jackson of Compass have teamed up to create D&K, a fashion and lifestyle boutique located in the heart of the village of Rancho Santa Fe. The two real estate experts work for different companies but have always respected each other as trusted local agents. Together they share a passion for timeless style and the importance of community.

The entrepreneurial couple met when Jackson came to visit a beautiful new property that Wennstrom had under construction in the Ranch. They realized they both shared the same vision to revitalize the village and when Jackson learned of Wennstrom’s background in fashion, the wheels started turning.

Wennstrom grew up in the Covenant and moved to the East Coast after college where she gained experience as a sales and wedding manager at the Ritz Carlton in Boston and managing a fashion boutique in Philadelphia.

It came together very organically, Wennstrom said. We both sell real estate on the Ranch and people come from all over to buy homes. We have to provide them with this city, give them what they deserve, which is to work together and be a community, we have been able to better serve our customers this way.

The two envisioned the D&K boutique in November 2022 at a property owned by Jackson and by December it was a reality. Our whole vision was that lifestyle for Rancho Santa Fe, Wennstrom said, more than just banks and real estate agencies. Over the past year, spaces in the village owned by Delorine and Bob Jackson have become Somich Design, The Household Co., Mitchells Floor Covering and Plantology, a boutique that offers landscaping and succulents.

The D&K boutique offers handpicked designer clothing, jewelry and handbags. They aim for variety and are constantly evolving. They offer pickleball clothing from Club & Court and children’s clothing from Classic Prep. The goal is to change it often and keep the inventory fresh, so every time you walk in, something new will catch your eye.

Once a month, the boutique also organizes an event with big names in lifestyle and fashion such as Jonathan Simkhai, Jane Winchester Paradis of Jane Win Jewelry and Meredith Melling, co-founder of La Ligne. D&K events are led by local event planner and private concierge Cest Trop Beau and their courtyard location lends itself perfectly to events, fashion shows and gatherings are lit with fairy lights and outdoor lanterns.

Coming Friday, May 19 from 5-7 p.m., D&K will be hosting an event featuring Tonne Goodman, the creative director and enduring editor of Vogue Magazine. Goodman will sign and discuss his book Point of View. The following month, they hope to introduce local Rancho Santa Fe designer Luciana Emilia.

Local bakers Sophie Spear and Maggie Meier are mixing the dough for their next batch of custom cookies. (Kaki Wennstrom)

Recently, D&K also teamed up with another pair of young Rancho Santa Fe residents and young entrepreneurs, Sophie Spear and Maggie Meier. Wennstrom met the girls selling their personalized cookies at the weekend’s Cars and Coffee event in the village and D&K hired them to make their custom decorated sugar cookies for one of their pop-up events.

Sophie and Maggie have since made cookies for several D&K events (like butterfly cookies for the Jane Win pop-up) as well as Wennstroms recent event at a Solana Beach property, small cookies designed to look like a miniature version of the house, with a classic red Dutch door.

The girls were asked to bake the cookies for May’s event with Goodman.

We were so excited to have this platform for these little girls to get creative, Wennstrom said, hoping to ignite their entrepreneurial spirit and encourage them to never be afraid to pursue their dreams.

D&K is located at 6012 Paseo Delicias and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturdays. Visit dkcurated.com/ for more information.