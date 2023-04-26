Digital fashion brand Play! Popular! Go! launches the first physical collection





Play! Popular! Go!, the digital gaming platform with an eponymous digital fashion brand, is launching its first physical collection. At the end of May, the company will launch eight streetwear-inspired basics in the brand’s signature graphic style. Shortly thereafter, synced with a physical pop-up store at Paris Fashion Week in June, the company will launch its first digital fashion collaborations, with eyewear brand Bonnie Clyde and artist Gucci Vault Pet Liger.

Play! Popular! Go! aims to be a more playful and immersive fashion brand and game world than what already exists. After launching in January, Play! Popular! Go! is now launching physical luxury apparel. The first eight discontinued coins are part of a 28-coin collection, with coins priced from $50 to $650. The next declines will occur in June and July. PPG’s business model includes its fashion brand, an NFT-based loyalty program, and an independent gaming platform, with the latter rolling out its storyline via Twitter and Discord announcements this year.

For promotion, the company plans to host marketing activations throughout the year. They will be linked to Fashion Week, Miami Art Basel and Frieze Soul, and integrated into the platform’s quest model.Quests are a popular Web3 mechanic, used by fashion brands like Gucci over the past year. They offer a unique storyline, as well as rewards for those who follow the storyline over time and interact with it. Gucci developed a cartoon storyline, including quests, for the NFT Gucci Grail fashion collection. Activation led to a Gucci Partnership with the Yuga Labs NFT platform, announced in March. Those who purchase an item from the PPG physical apparel collection will receive a digital twin for the item, as well as a virtual closet on the platform that stores their personal purchase history. Customers with larger collections are rewarded. This model of “phygital” clothing twins is already being applied by other web3 brands, including gmoneys 9dcc, which has released two phygital collections so far. Luxury streetwear is a big thing because if you’re talking about gaming and digital, especially the Metaverse, fashion is such a pure way to express your identity, said PPG Founder and Creative Director Amber Park. Park has extensive experience as a creative director for musical artists such as Katy Perry and Lil Nas X, and has worked on immersive projects for Apple Music and Universal. The way we dress, buy and collect things is an extension of what we want to be represented by, she said. Self-expression and creativity are the core tenets of the gaming brand and platform. We focus on how we bring people together to play together, the same way musical artists bring their community together and we need to make that accessible,” Park said. “At the same time, we show our audience how they can unleash their imagination in the play space and connect with their inner child through art and creativity.” The brand’s current fans are largely Gen Z. As the game has yet to launch, PPG doesn’t have a defined user base, but it has gained 160,000 Twitter followers. PPG will launch IRL, educational activations promoting its digital fashion collaborations during Mens Fashion Week in Paris in June. The collaborations will also be promoted at Art Basel Miami and Frieze in Seoul. PPG aims to open up the mainstream fashion community, presenting its platform as a Disneyland-like omniverse focused on creativity for Gen Z, according to the company. How PPG aims to introduce web3 to the mainstream fashion community For PPG, the key to attracting a web2 audience is through high-level collaborations with artists and brands already known in fashion. Its first two collaborators include independent eyewear brand Bonnie Clyde and Gucci collaborator Pet Liger. Each collaboration offers its own mini-game on the PPG gaming platform. PPG is also developing product collaborations with fashion director Nicola Formichetti and nail artist Unistellethe latter working with the K-Pop group Black Pink. PPG x Bonnie Clyde and PPG x Pet Liger will include 111 unique virtual eyewear pieces and shoe artwork, respectively. Each pair of glasses and shoes will come with its own digital accessory and utility, or additional perks, and future surprises to unlock. We weren’t interested in creating a digital collection until now, said Jon Yuan, founder of Bonnie Clyde. We were approached by a handful of people to create one during the NFT craze, but nothing seemed right until PPG. Yuan noted that PPG’s strong aesthetic, coupled with Park’s experience in creative direction and IRL activations, were selling points. PPGare’s web3 and NFT elements have hidden its backend runs on blockchain, which the user does not need to understand to interact with the game. Play3 Park platforms! The loyalty program rewards customers with early access to exclusive product launches, shows and parties. Loyalty programs have become the most commonly used vernacular for NFTs, when it comes to their community benefits, as seen with Nikes.comma community. “Rather than [hosting] a moment of one-time revenue or selling a “new line of digital products”, brands are using web3 technology for new customer acquisition, especially a younger, more digitally native Gen-Z consumer. They reduce the cost of acquiring new customers by offering digital fashion, and through storytelling and quests, they increase the total lifetime value of their customers, which is the Holy Grail,” said Camilla McFarland, vice president of consumer engagement web3. Mojito platform that worked with Prada and Givenchy on their web3 launches. “Web3 native brands like Play! Popular! Go!, 9dcc and Draup are pioneering this range of case studies and acting as powerful examples for traditional fashion brands. We’re looking to show a mainstream Gen Z audience that all of the ways they currently interact with social media, gaming, live shopping are truly Web3, in essence, Park said. All of PPG’s collections can be purchased on its website with fiat currency. The Play3 park! The game is modeled after games like Pokmon Go and Club Penguin. Designed to focus on social gaming, it includes mini-games, digital closets, and virtual shopping experiences. Digital collaborations will unlock new quests and activate new prizes, as well as exclusive access and in-game bonuses. While holders of the brand’s first digital collectible will have early access to the loyalty program and all associated chain rewards, the game, which is expected to launch in Q4 2023, will eventually be playable for everyone. Currently, PPG’s website and social accounts on Discord and Twitter are showcasing its first drop of collectible digital “Dreamboxes” that will benefit future players via power-ups, as well as access to phygital clothing. Game and “game” elements become a priority for brands. The latest Retail Futures report, published in April 2023 by trend forecasting firm The Future Laboratory, highlights the virtual flagship Lacoste, a virtual store of the brand spear on the brand’s website in December, as a “play” opportunity. The report calls it a good example of how brands can introduce immersive areas dedicated to gaming, based on how engaged their consumers are with seasonal products. Lacoste offers another token-secured room for VIP customers in its web3 community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glossy.co/fashion/digital-fashion-brand-play-pop-go-launches-first-physical-collection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos