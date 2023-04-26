Fashion
Mets make fashion statement on Scherzer’s ‘sweat and rosin’
NEW YORK (AP) The New York Mets have turned Max Scherzers’ suspension into a fashion statement.
With the team just back from a trip to the West Coast, new Mets t-shirts that read Sweat and Rosin appeared at the clubhouse on Tuesday ahead of the New York series opener against Washington.
One rested on the Tommy Hunters reliever chair, right next to the Scherzers locker.
I don’t know who brought them, how they got there, Mets manager Buck Showalter said. I’m not into T-shirt policing, but I could be.
Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball last week next h is the ejection for having a foreign substance on his hand during a game at Dodger Stadium.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner insisted that the substance the referees found too sticky was simply his sweat mixed with rosin, a substance legal for pitchers, if applied correctly.
Scherzer initially challenged the suspension but dropped his appeal hours later, saying the Mets urged him to accept it and it was the best move for the team. He also said he would not win the appeal.
I thought I was going to find myself in front of a neutral referee, but that was not the case. It was going to go through MLB. Given that process, I wasn’t going to come out on top,” Scherzer said last Thursday in San Francisco. I’m going to follow what the Mets wanted me to do and that was accept the suspension and come to a settlement.
In exchange, his fine was reduced from $10,000 to $5,000, according to a person familiar with negotiations between MLB and the players’ union. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
Scherzer became the third suspended pitcher since baseball’s sticky substance crackdown began in June 2021.. Seattles Hctor Santiago was penalized on June 28 and Arizonas Caleb Smith this August 24also 10 game bans.
New York recalled Jos Butto from Triple-A Syracuse to start at Scherzers on Tuesday night. The team was only allowed to do so because right-hander Edwin Uceta was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23, with a sprained left ankle.
Showalter said he was told Uceta suffered the injury during post-game practice Sunday in San Francisco. Uceta threw 51 high pitches in three no-hitter innings on Saturday.
Another challenge, but it worked out pretty well, just to be careful with his ankle, Showalter said.
Also in the category of wardrobe-related news, the Mets debuted revised patches on their jersey sleeves on Tuesday.
In partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, the team is wearing advertisements on its uniforms for the first time this season. But the initial sponsorship patches were in the Philadelphia Phillies’ white and red colors, which angered Mets fans.
Mets owner Steve Cohen said ahead of the club’s home opener on April 7 that he and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital CEO Steven J. Corwin had agreed to make a change in the future more appropriate for the Mets.
New patches, in Mets blue and orange, were on the sleeves of teams’ home shirts on Tuesday.
I have my hands full. Whatever they tell us to put on our uniforms, do it, Showalter said.
___
AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
|
