Fashion
Queen Letizia of Spain stuns in a floral dress
Power of the Petals! Queen Letizia of Spain stuns in a floral print dress as she presents a literature prize with King Felipe
Queen Letizia of Spain was a vision in a petal-print dress today as she hosted an event with husband King Felipe.
The Spanish royal, 50, charmed onlookers in the figure-hugging pink and white number as she welcomed guests to the royal palace in Madrid, for a luncheon celebrating members of the world literature ‘Miguel de Cervantes’ literature prize .
The prestigious Miguel de Cervantes Prize is awarded annually to a writer to celebrate a lifetime of work, and this year it is awarded to Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas, 93.
Ever the royal beauty, the mother-of-two dazzled in a waist and ankle length dress by Spanish brand Lady Pipa in ‘Terrazzo Rose’.
Meanwhile, King Felipe, 55, looked smarter than ever in a sharp three-piece suit and royal blue tie.
Queen Letizia of Spain was a vision of floral excellence in a pink and white Lady Pipa dress at the Royal Palace in Madrid
The Spanish royal, 50, charmed onlookers in the figure-hugging pink and white number, alongside her husband, King Felipe VI, 55.
The Queen presented the Miguel de Cervantes Prize to Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas, 93
She worked the part alongside her husband in a matching pair of fuchsia croc-effect pumps by high-end Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera – whose clothes are admired by a plethora of influential women like Michelle Obama and Melania Trump .
Leather pointed heels were the perfect choice for the glamorous ensemble, as the king elegantly upcycled them for the event.
The elegant midi dress draped effortlessly over her trim figure, as the Queen opted to team the look with minimal jewelry and no handbags.
A pair of dazzling pearl earrings was the perfect touch, alongside an 18k yellow gold Amor Che Tutto Move ring from Italian lifestyle jewelry brand Coreterno.
Her signature brunette tresses were styled in a chic bun, neatly parted to the side, while for her makeup, the royal donned a scarlet red smokey eye with black eyeliner, black mascara and full brows.
The beauty of the monarch was accentuated with a natural base, joined with a soft pink blush and a glossy pink lip
A pair of dazzling pearl earrings was just the right touch for the royal fashionista
King Felipe, 55, looked smarter than ever in a sharp three-piece suit and royal blue tie
The Miguel de Cervantes Prize is one of the most coveted in Spanish literature and has been awarded to an esteemed writer every April since its launch in 1974.
The stylish queen joined her husband Felipe as they posed for photos as the perfect power couple
Her beauty was accentuated by a natural base, combined with a soft pink blush and a glossy pink lip.
The Queen was pictured shaking hands with award-winning poet Rafael Cadenas, before joining husband Felipe as they posed as the perfect couple.
The Miguel de Cervantes Prize is one of the most coveted in Spanish literature and has been awarded each April to an esteemed writer at Alcal de Henares University since its launch in 1974.
Candidates are nominated by the Royal Spanish Academy and by past winners. The president of the jury is the Spanish Minister of Culture.
The ceremony always takes place on or around April 22, when Miguel de Cervantes, author of Don Quijote de la Mancha, died in 1616.
