Ali Sethi nicknamed “the Ranveer Singh of Pakistan”; her Coachella look divides Twitter

Pakistani singer Ali Sethi wowed audiences during the second weekend of Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, by singing in front of a crowded tent of festival-goers. He spoke about the performance in an Instagram post, writing how there can be no representation without inclusion. Apart from his music, Ali Sethi has also pushed the boundaries of menswear. In fact, his desi Coachella look caught attention on social media as some questioned his clothes for not being “manly” enough. Others have compared him to Ranveer Singh. Read also : Ranveer Singh says he felt judged for his flamboyant fashion sense Ali Sethi shared photos of himself from Coachella 2023.

Sharing photos of Ali wearing a white angarkha, a traditional dress with long sleeves, one Twitter user asked, “What the fuck is he wearing?” Another tweeted, “Yeh to baby girl hai (looks like a baby girl).” A tweet also read: “It’s similar to the abaya (women’s dress) I’m looking for omg (oh my god).” Another wrote: “Mushkil ho raha hai isko defend the boss of karna (it becomes difficult to defend him).” One person simply tweeted “*She”. A few have also compared Ali to Indian actor Ranveer Singh. One person tweeted, “Pakistan ka Ranveer Singh.” Another wrote: “Bro thinks he’s Ranveer Singh.” A tweet also said, Not dressed like a man…

Ali Sethi’s fans were quick to react and formed those slamming the singer’s outfit for difficult gendered clothes. One Twitter user wrote, “Dude, your ancestors literally wore them all the time; know your roots…” Another tweeted, “Isn’t it like Mughal dress or something?” Another tweeted, “It’s called fashion, check it out honey.” A fan also wrote, “What happened to you guys. He’s just wearing a traditional dress.”

Ali wore an all-white “Mogul angarkha” designed by Fahad Husayn. Sharing photos from his latest performance at Coachella, where he mesmerized the crowd with his combination of traditional Pakistani sounds and modern Western beats, Ali Sethi wrote in his Instagram caption, “Thank you @iamfahadhussayn for sending this Mughal angarkha through mail, thank you @therajakumari and @leokalyan for singing with me on stage, and thank you @coachella for the lovely pics (clasping hands emoji). try…”

Originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Ali’s Pasoori was the most searched song on Google in 2022. He also performed it at Coachella with Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari.