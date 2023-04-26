Brazilian Fashion House PatBO Goes for Color in Flatiron Office – Trade Observer





When young Brazilian fashion brand PatBO decided to build a new showroom and office in the Flatiron District, founder Patricia Bonacelli chose to hire BoND architects to bring her vision of Brazilian modernism to life. PatBO’s clothes are bright, floral and tropical, and the designers wanted to combine this aesthetic with the warmth of Brazilian mid-century modernists like landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx. The 7,000-square-foot space at 126 Fifth Avenue began as an early 20th-century open loft, and the architects had to find a way to carve up the space without creating lightless interior rooms. There are a few individual rooms, like a few executive offices and small meeting rooms, as well as a separate showroom for potential buyers. But much of the space is divided by floor-to-ceiling pieces of scaffolding, which have been painted pink. The scaffolding functions as shelves, and colorful clothes racks also hang from the railings. It’s a pretty cheap material instead of building shelves, said Daniel Rauchwerger, director of BoND. With something as simple as painting them pink, you transform them into something feminine and fresh. To one side of the scaffolding is a reception area, with a curved light wood desk whose right side has been painted a shiny gold. A curved off-white sofa, several dark green plants, and a pink hoop-shaped pendant light complete the reception area. On the other side of the scaffolding is an open work area with light wood tables for the company’s marketing team. There is also a long communal table fitted with vintage mid-century Danish chairs which can be used for meetings or group meals. The scaffolding also forms a small open space, with a curtained dressing room, where influencers can model clothes on another curved sofa. The clothes hanging on the scaffolding serve as a visual barrier between the different parts of the office. The buyers’ showroom features light wood walls with thin fins, a seating area with low, modernist yellow armchairs designed by Juliana Vasconcellos, and an abstract green rug inspired by landscapes by Burle Marx. There is also a small kitchen and a separate bathroom for the showroom, which accommodates potential buyers from major chain stores and models wearing PatBO clothes. Construction began last December and finished in February, just in time for Fashion Week. Other features of the space include an open kitchen with a long light-wood bar topped with a pink countertop and a wall of paneled employee lockers. The architects also had to find creative ways to store extra clothes throughout the space. We built this kitchenette in the back of the house and it has a long bench seat that has a lid that opens, and you have a bunch of storage in there,” Rauchwerger said. There is an entire mudroom where we have managed to install a few extra square feet of storage. And, near the showroom, that whole wall is all mirrored, so you’d never think there’s a room behind it with bathtubs full of couture. Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at [email protected]

