Say yes to the perfect dress but not the same one your wife buys

Ffinding the right wedding attire for gay weddings ultimately comes down to individual preference. The decision to wear a suit or dress depends on the person, how they envision their wedding, and what they feel most comfortable in.

Pam Olivo, owner of Bridal Beginning, says buying two dresses is no different than buying just one.

“Style is not determined by same-sex marriage or gender. Style is style. Every bride wants to feel their best,” Olivo says.

For Pittsburgh couple Ashley Ames and Michele Stiller, who were married on June 18, 2022 in The Barn at Maple Falls in Rockwood, Pennsylvania.the decision to wear two dresses aligned with how they imagined their big day.

“We both sat down individually and thought about what we individually imagined ourselves wearing on our wedding day, and it was both dresses,” Michelle says. “We definitely looked to other weddings for inspiration on how things would look, what two dresses would look like next to each other versus one person in a suit, how to dance in a dress.”

During their dress date at the White Orchid in the South Hills, Ashley already had designers and styles in mind, but Michele wanted to see what the dresses looked like once she tried them on.

Olivo recommends most brides start looking at least a year in advance and visit a store that has a range of styles and designers.

“Allow your stylist’s process to work by trying things you wouldn’t typically select on your own and keep an open mind,” says Olivo.

However, Michele and Ashley only needed to visit one store before finding their dresses.

“Clothing shopping was actually very easy for us. We scouted for dresses for a while in advance, just because I’m very picky, and I had no idea what I was going to want,” Ashley says. “We first went to White Orchid and surprisingly both found dresses.”

During Ashley and Michele’s date, their two consultants worked diligently to help the couple find the perfect dress without noticing the other.

The couple instructed their consultants and family members to make sure the dresses didn’t clash.

“We didn’t want to know anything about the dresses we chose from each other, but we wanted them to make sure that we didn’t choose the same dress and we didn’t choose something that was totally opposite and who wouldn’t go well together,” Ashley says.

Coincidentally, the two brides ended up choosing dresses from the same designer, Sophia Toili.

Jefferi Amatangelo, owner of White Orchid, says it’s less about what goes well together and more about what makes the bride feel good.

“We leave [the brides] pick their favorites, and they always end up going great together anyway,” says Amatangelo.

Amatangelo also stresses the importance of brides keeping an open mind on the date, which is how Ashley ended up in a dress that differed from her usual preferences.

“I usually don’t like having a back,” Ashley says, “that’s why Michele was so surprised at my choice because she said it was a very low back.”

When the brides first saw each other’s dresses on their “first look” on their wedding day, it was “a whole new feeling of love again,” Michele says.

“Even though I had seen Ashley getting ready all morning, it was like I was in complete awe,” Michele says. “Our first photos, you can definitely tell because my eyes are out of my head.”