MSU Fashion Board Closes Active Year with Successful Fashion Show and Magazine | News

The Mississippi State University Fashion Board held a fashion show on Wednesday, April 19 and will publish the tenth issue of its magazine, tre, on May 2.

The MSU Fashion Board is a way for students interested in fashion, merchandising, modeling, and the arts to engage with a community of fellow creatives.

It offers many opportunities for students interested in fashion to work together to produce shows, create content and create a print publication.

Active member Katie Garcia said the Fashion Board has been busy this year.

Last year we had four shows. We had one around Halloween, our annual fashion show with recycled designs, and a show around Valentine’s Day, and one that wrapped up the year in festival style.

Their most recent show, Rumors, was based on the band’s eleventh studio album Fleetwood Mac. It was their first show to feature live music, as local Starkville band Make It to May played a varied set of covers.

The show itself was an ode to the bohemian chic elements of the 70s, Boot said. It was one of the best turnouts we’ve had so far. It took place in the district so we had tons of foot traffic.

Garcia declared the show a success.

We felt good about it! It was the last show of the year, so we all poured our energy into it,” Garcia said. “We were so proud of it and everything went so well!

Besides rumors, the Fashion Board has also been busy preparing for the printing of its magazine.

Heidi Boot, a fashion design and merchandising specialist and content writer for tre, said she joined Fashion Board to work on the magazine. She said she enjoyed her time with the team behind tre and her time on the Fashion Board.

This group is more than just a club, Boot said. It not only gave me a creative outlet, but also an emotional one. We’ve established a community made up of diverse personalities and perspectives, and filled with love, excitement, and stimulating conversations.

All year, we’ve been focused on getting enough content to fill our print publication, Garcia said, referring to tre.

Corinne Ellington said being a member of the Fashion Board has given her many opportunities.

I was the creative director and photographer for my first magazine shoot, Ellington said. tre is my favorite part of Fashion Board. I love the collaborative effort between everyone. We all work very hard to do our job. It’s a community where we all take on different roles and understand the importance of everyone involved.

Carson Miller, the magazine’s editor, said tre is a great opportunity for students to push boundaries and ideas through the expression of style, art and writing.

Fashion Board Chair Sadie Ogletree recommends that students join the Fashion Board and get involved with tre.

We hold tryouts and auditions in the fall of each school year, usually around September. Announcements about our recruitment will be made over the summer and at the start of the school year via our social media, so students interested in getting involved should stay in touch throughout this, Ogletree said.

For the moment, only members of the Fashion Board can join the tre team. After being accepted to the Fashion Board, students will have the opportunity to apply to work on tre.

For more information on joining Fashion Board or obtaining a copy of tre, students can visit Fashion Boards instagram or find them on Cowbell Connect. Students can attend all Fashion Boards shows, which are free and open to the public.