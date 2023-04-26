Students ask the school board to review the dress code | News, Sports, Jobs

A group of students exercised their right to ask the government to address dress code grievances during Monday’s school board committee meetings.

Beaty-Warren Middle School students Hayden Schuler, Brooke Sherry, Sierra Craig and Lani Wenzel spoke to the Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Committee.

“We are asking the school board to look into the dress code,” says Craig.

They said recent measures taken at the school to enforce the dress code were more disruptive to the educational process than the violations would have been.

“I felt like I was stared at” said Wenzel. “It made a lot of girls uncomfortable.”

She said it can be difficult for students to find clothes that fit the requirements. “Most stores don’t carry shorts with the inseam you’re looking for,” said Wenzel.

Brooke Sherry said the approved shorts “are not marketed”.

“I can’t think of a store that sells comfortable mid-thigh shorts,” Schuler said.

Sherry said students “are judged in school for our clothes…for wearing clothes that bother us because they are not socially acceptable. These things don’t just happen at school, they follow us home.

Sherry asked the board not to force college girls to dress like “middle-aged women”.

“Dress code is not inclusive” says Craig. “In college, the girls mature, get used to our new bodies. Saying “mid-thigh” doesn’t work.

Schuler said some families may not be able to buy new shorts that meet the requirements as their daughters get older.

Wenzel suggested the board consider a shorts requirement “the same length that mothers and teachers wear.”

“Times are different” says Craig. “We are in 2023.” As long as “Private parts are covered…girls should be able to feel comfortable in what they’re wearing.”

“We don’t want to be afraid to go into school thinking we’re going to be ashamed of what we’re wearing,” says Craig.

They said the application of the code is unfair to girls.

“Boys can wear muscle shirts” Schuler said. “If a girl shows up with a tank top or shorts above her thigh, she’s asked to change.”

“We shouldn’t be seen as a distraction to the boys,” she said, suggesting that the boys learn to be more respectful.

The students’ concerns have not fallen on deaf ears, but they may not see much change until the next school year.

The board and administration are aware of concerns regarding the dress code.

“We will review the dress code…probably this summer,” Superintendent Amy Stewart. “Once we finish school, we will come back.”

She said the district revised the code before the current school year, making it “more permissive than before.”

She said a student survey that fits into the citizenship aspect of the eighth-grade social studies curriculum will help the district gather more information, as will a request that will be forwarded to parents.

Stewart told the board that the “mid-thigh” the language was “intended to be discretionary.”

Board member Jeff Dougherty thanked the girls for their presentations and said he understood their concerns.

“Part of the problem was how the girls were approached,” Board member Marcy Morgan said. “The administration could have a nicer, gentler approach when talking to someone about their attire.”

steward said, “If anyone has any questions, we can answer all those questions.”