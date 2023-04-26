NH woman says her wedding dress is taken away from her





New Hampshire woman says wedding dress taken away from her after buying dress restoration kit A woman says the email said Memories would hold all the dresses, saying Bed Bath & Beyond owes the company money Updated: 11:27 PM EDT April 25, 2023 A Bedford woman can’t get her wedding dress back after Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy. Jesse Moltenbrey said she purchased a wedding dress preservation kit from Bed Bath & Beyond with Memories, a Houston-based company, doing the actual work. She said that company was holding the dress because the big box store didn’t pay them. For the perfect wedding dress, it’s safe to say that Moltenbrey didn’t go the traditional route, shopping for a black dress for her special day. I feel like I look really bad in white,” Moltenbrey said. It’s one of the most expensive clothes a woman will buy in her life, so Moltenbrey wanted to preserve it. I was afraid to send it because I was afraid that something would happen to it or that it would get lost. in transit or it was going to be damaged, Moltenbrey said. Moltenbrey eventually bought a kit from Bed Bath & Beyond to send the dress to Memories. Moltenbrey said the dress arrived there in early April. But then she said she received an email saying that starting March 11 the company would hold all the dresses, claiming Bed Bath & Beyond owed them more than $42,000. Moltenbrey contacted Bed Bath & Beyond about her dress. They pretty much said I shouldn’t have been dragged into this and I should contact Memories and insist they return my dress,” Moltenbrey said. Previous cover: What Bed Bath customers & Beyond need to know about coupons, gift cards, return policy after bankruptcy filing Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection Bed Bath & Beyond closes stores and raises $1 billion to avoid bankruptcy Moltenbrey said she just wanted her dress back, so maybe one day her daughter can wear it I was hoping, because it’s such a special dress, you know, the keep it for a while and let my daughter decide if she wants to use it in the future, said Moltenbrey 9 has contacted Memories and Bed Bath & Beyond for comment, neither has responded. A Bedford woman can’t get her wedding dress back after Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy. Jesse Moltenbrey said he purchased a wedding dress preservation kit from Bed Bath & Beyond with Memories, a Houston-based company, doing the actual work. She said that company was keeping the dress because the big box store hadn’t paid them. While searching for the perfect wedding dress, it’s safe to say that Moltenbrey didn’t go the traditional route, shopping for a black dress for her special day. I feel like I look really bad in white,” Moltenbrey said. It’s one of the most expensive clothes a woman will buy in her life, so Moltenbrey wanted to preserve it. I was afraid to send it because I was afraid something would happen to it, get lost in transit, or be damaged, Moltenbrey said. Moltenbrey eventually bought a kit from Bed Bath & Beyond to send the dress to Memories. Moltenbrey said the dress arrived there in early April. But then she said she received an email saying that starting March 11 the company would hold all the dresses, claiming Bed Bath & Beyond owed them more than $42,000. Moltenbrey contacted Bed Bath & Beyond about her dress. They pretty much said I shouldn’t have been dragged into this and that I should contact Memories and insist they return my dress,” Moltenbrey said. Previous cover:

Moltenbrey said she just wanted her dress back, so maybe one day her daughter can wear it. I was hoping, because it’s such a special dress, you know, to keep it for a while and let my daughter decide if she wanted to use it in the future,” Moltenbrey said. News 9 has contacted Memories and Bed Bath & Beyond for comment. Neither responded.

