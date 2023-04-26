Fashion designer Frieda Degeyter lists her Bruges Loft





Modernist architect Arthur Degeyter originally designed this Bruges loft for his fashion designer daughter Frieda Degeyter, who gave its interiors a 1970s-inspired makeover. Known as the De Clerck factory, the building dates from 1928 and was a tinplate printing and painting factory in the pre-war period. The industrial complex in the center of Bruges was converted into residential lofts in 1999, but retained its original structure and material palette. And its colossal shed roof, complete with iron trusses, lattice girders and a red brick chimney, still looms large. Living spaces distributed under the roof, encrusted with windows facing north. They brighten up the cathedral-like living and dining room, which open onto a leafy courtyard oasis and are decorated in 1970s style, with an optical conversation pit and color blocks that extend the whitewashed walls with lime. Half-height walls also help maintain the sense of volume and light in the space while providing privacy. A gigantic extractor hood hangs above the kitchen island salvaged from the factory and a nod to its industrial past. Meanwhile, the bathroom and bedrooms are located in a more enclosed private space at the front of the Belgian property. Photography: ArchitectenWoning Photography: ArchitectenWoning Photography: ArchitectenWoning Photography: ArchitectenWoning Photography: ArchitectenWoning Photography: ArchitectenWoning Photography: ArchitectenWoning Photography: ArchitectenWoning Photography: ArchitectenWoning Photography: ArchitectenWoning Photography: ArchitectenWoning Photography: ArchitectenWoning The Antwerp fashion school graduate has been collecting furniture for decades and the rooms are filled with iconic design pieces by Le Corbusier and Saarinen. I’m not averse to a bit of kitsch and I like a kind of ugliness as a counter reaction to perfection, she said The morning in an interview before the Bruges property listing with Architectural property for 925,000. I like to combine mismatched furniture or take objects out of context. Every interior needs an eye-catcher. Just look at my homemade wig lamp which took pride of place in the living room area. He is so ugly that he becomes beautiful again. But the filtered light is super comfortable.’ Read Next: Owning a Contemporary Townhouse in a Chic Lisbon Neighborhood 5 art deco houses for sale in Belgium and France

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thespaces.com/fashion-designer-frieda-degeyter-lists-her-bruges-loft/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos