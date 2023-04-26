My wife cheated on me with 10 different men, now she’s homeless





DEAR ABBY: My wife and I got married 21 years ago. Since then, she has admitted to cheating with 10 different men. Each time, I stayed with her, hoping that she would change. I finally left 3 1/2 years ago because I couldn’t take it anymore. She became homeless, but for a year and a half she lives with my daughter and me because I saw her one day on the street and she looked horrible. We are moving now and my daughter wants her mother to find a job (she is able to get one). My ex refused to get one to help pay the bills. Now I’m faced with another dilemma: should I let her go alone or fight for her to stay with us? My daughter is completely against her living with us. My income is limited. I’m on disability for a bad heart. My ex is 43 and I am 58. Can you advise me? — DON’T LOOK BACK IN COLORADO DEAR DON’T LOOK BACK: Your daughter is right. You are disabled and have limited income, and your ex-wife is able-bodied. With it out of there, your expenses will be less. Nowhere in your letter did you mention that you still liked this parasite, or did you mention if she had changed her ways. Your responsibility for her ended with the marriage. Encourage her to contact her relatives to find accommodation or guide her to a shelter. But not only do you have to let her go, but you also have to find the strength to insist. DEAR ABBY: I consider myself a modest woman in today’s world. I have a new granddaughter my daughter in law is breastfeeding anywhere anytime no matter who she is around. I told my son she had to cover up in restaurants and other public places. I’m embarrassed when she pulls out a boob for everyone to see. She’s European, and I understand that’s more common there, but not so much in America. Am I overreacting? — SEARCHING IN CALIFORNIA DEAR LOOKING AWAY: I think so. Nursing mothers are no longer relegated to feeding their babies in bathrooms as they were years ago. However, because you are embarrassed to see your daughter-in-law breastfeeding, consider leaving the table until she is finished to preserve your modesty. DEAR ABBY: Often, I find myself sitting next to people who talk too loudly or who talk constantly without stopping, which annoys me. This usually happens in restaurants when I’m trying to enjoy a good meal, although it has also happened recently on a train. My seatmate was talking to the passenger across the aisle. What can be done in such situations, hopefully in a polite way? — TRY TO RELAX DEAR TRYING: A restaurant customer can calmly ask to move their seat to a quieter place. On public transport, you should have offered to give your seat to the person across the aisle so that your partner can carry on the conversation without shouting. Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

