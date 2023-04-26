Caravana Americana makes its American fashion debut

To celebrate the best high-end fashion in Latin America, american caravan makes its US debut showcasing hundreds of fashion, artisan and furniture brands at Americas Art Factory.

This event takes place twice a year in Mexico City and comes to Denver for four days filled with the best Latin American brands, unforgettable food, music and art.

Gina Barrios and Alessandro Cerruti, founders of american caravan, are creators of their own brands and have organized three Lago boutiques in Mexico City and Los Cabos. They were also recently recognized by The Business of Fashion BOF500 as Mexico’s representatives of those shaping the fashion industry around the world..

They invited over 150 designers to showcase their work. This idea of ​​bringing fashion and culture together was inspired by a trip to Mexico and the desire to open up new business opportunities for brands. Without forgetting to contribute to bringing the public closer to the cultural richness of the contemporary design of the region.

Executive Director of The Biennale of the Americas, FloraJane DiRienzo, was part of a reconnaissance trip to Mexico City with the Americas Cities Summit that involved more than 80 world leaders. It was there that DiRienzo spotted a pop-up that truly celebrated Latin American culture and knew it needed to be adapted for the Biennale of the Americas event in Denver.

It’s not what you think of when you think of fashion in Mexico, DiRienzo said. Its top designers who do amazing and innovative unique work that attracts you and continues looks like a celebration of Latin American culture.

Each brand featured at Caravana Americana has been meticulously selected by Barrios and Cerruti who have a long-established fashion network.

I thank Gina for having that foresight and having that groundwork in terms of being able to find some of the biggest and the best and then continuing to keep a pulse on what’s happening around Latino design and fashion Americans, DiRienzo said.

With this in mind, Caravana Americana is unlike any other shopping experience as customers are truly immersed in Latin American culture.

I hope that [people] are as amazed as I am in 2020, DiRienzo said. I just felt like it had to come to Denver, there’s nothing else like it and it’s unique in its own way. We have our own pop-up shops here, but nothing like that.

A designer featured at Carvana Americana is Sophie Cortina by Sophie Simone Designs. Her handmade jewelry brand combines her French and Mexican heritage with a focus on Mexican nature.

My brand is mainly inspired by the very oceanic Mexican nature like cacti and mushrooms, really organic collections and what is also vvery important about the brand is that it is handmadesaid Cortina.

Cortina uses the lost wax technique to create her jewelry. This means that each design is carefully sculpted in wax in order to obtain a mold which is then created into a piece of jewellery. This technique is faster and more economical.

Unlike a typical jewelry brand, each design is inspired by Cortinas daily life and through this, customers can find a personal connection to the jewelry. An example of this is Cortinas Hummingbird collection. In Mexico, the hummingbird has a lot of history dating back to the Aztecs and Mayans, it is known as a bird that travels through the dimensions of life and death.

I had a very powerful experience with a hummingbird right after a very good friend of mine died and to me there was no doubt he was a messenger, Cortina said. We’ve also had people come to the booth and see the hummingbird and start crying, so that kind of connection is really real to me.

Being able to tailor her life experiences to her brand is one of the reasons for Cortinas’ success and why she has been part of Caravana since the beginning.

It’s good that we’ve both grown as a brand and Caravana as an event,” Cortina said. It really brings Latin American design to the fore.

In addition to being able to shop from some of the best brands in Latin America, customers also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Americas Art Factoryan ephemeral cultural and interactive warehouse.

This is curated and produced by X Alfonso and Sandra Lopes And was recently named the Top 100 Greatest Places by Time magazine. Rather than having to attend multiple locations for a concert, art show, movie, etc., Fbrica hosts it all in one place. Hailing from Havana, Cuba, Denver’s immersive location will be bigger than ever.

This time we have artists from all over the Americas, Lopes said. It’s a huge and ambitious project, but beautiful because united all these countries through culture in one place.

Fbrica will welcome more than 100 international artists from all the Americas like Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and more. There, guests will experience the music of Latin American Grammy winners, dancers, fashion shows, visual arts, food and more.

You’ll always find something you identify with, recognize and feel like your own, Lopes said. Each person will leave the experience differently.

Combining Latin American culture with fashion, music, art and food in one space makes for a unique yet educational experience and is a must-attend event.

Each event is free to the public but performances are night ticket.

Attend the Americas Cities Summit events from April 26-28.