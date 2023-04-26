Fashion
Caravana Americana makes its American fashion debut
To celebrate the best high-end fashion in Latin America, american caravan makes its US debut showcasing hundreds of fashion, artisan and furniture brands at Americas Art Factory.
This event takes place twice a year in Mexico City and comes to Denver for four days filled with the best Latin American brands, unforgettable food, music and art.
Gina Barrios and Alessandro Cerruti, founders of american caravan, are creators of their own brands and have organized three Lago boutiques in Mexico City and Los Cabos. They were also recently recognized by The Business of Fashion BOF500 as Mexico’s representatives of those shaping the fashion industry around the world..
They invited over 150 designers to showcase their work. This idea of bringing fashion and culture together was inspired by a trip to Mexico and the desire to open up new business opportunities for brands. Without forgetting to contribute to bringing the public closer to the cultural richness of the contemporary design of the region.
Executive Director of The Biennale of the Americas, FloraJane DiRienzo, was part of a reconnaissance trip to Mexico City with the Americas Cities Summit that involved more than 80 world leaders. It was there that DiRienzo spotted a pop-up that truly celebrated Latin American culture and knew it needed to be adapted for the Biennale of the Americas event in Denver.
It’s not what you think of when you think of fashion in Mexico, DiRienzo said. Its top designers who do amazing and innovative unique work that attracts you and continues looks like a celebration of Latin American culture.
Each brand featured at Caravana Americana has been meticulously selected by Barrios and Cerruti who have a long-established fashion network.
I thank Gina for having that foresight and having that groundwork in terms of being able to find some of the biggest and the best and then continuing to keep a pulse on what’s happening around Latino design and fashion Americans, DiRienzo said.
With this in mind, Caravana Americana is unlike any other shopping experience as customers are truly immersed in Latin American culture.
I hope that [people] are as amazed as I am in 2020, DiRienzo said. I just felt like it had to come to Denver, there’s nothing else like it and it’s unique in its own way. We have our own pop-up shops here, but nothing like that.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
A designer featured at Carvana Americana is Sophie Cortina by Sophie Simone Designs. Her handmade jewelry brand combines her French and Mexican heritage with a focus on Mexican nature.
My brand is mainly inspired by the very oceanic Mexican nature like cacti and mushrooms, really organic collections and what is also vvery important about the brand is that it is handmadesaid Cortina.
Cortina uses the lost wax technique to create her jewelry. This means that each design is carefully sculpted in wax in order to obtain a mold which is then created into a piece of jewellery. This technique is faster and more economical.
Unlike a typical jewelry brand, each design is inspired by Cortinas daily life and through this, customers can find a personal connection to the jewelry. An example of this is Cortinas Hummingbird collection. In Mexico, the hummingbird has a lot of history dating back to the Aztecs and Mayans, it is known as a bird that travels through the dimensions of life and death.
I had a very powerful experience with a hummingbird right after a very good friend of mine died and to me there was no doubt he was a messenger, Cortina said. We’ve also had people come to the booth and see the hummingbird and start crying, so that kind of connection is really real to me.
Being able to tailor her life experiences to her brand is one of the reasons for Cortinas’ success and why she has been part of Caravana since the beginning.
It’s good that we’ve both grown as a brand and Caravana as an event,” Cortina said. It really brings Latin American design to the fore.
In addition to being able to shop from some of the best brands in Latin America, customers also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Americas Art Factoryan ephemeral cultural and interactive warehouse.
This is curated and produced by X Alfonso and Sandra Lopes And was recently named the Top 100 Greatest Places by Time magazine. Rather than having to attend multiple locations for a concert, art show, movie, etc., Fbrica hosts it all in one place. Hailing from Havana, Cuba, Denver’s immersive location will be bigger than ever.
This time we have artists from all over the Americas, Lopes said. It’s a huge and ambitious project, but beautiful because united all these countries through culture in one place.
Fbrica will welcome more than 100 international artists from all the Americas like Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and more. There, guests will experience the music of Latin American Grammy winners, dancers, fashion shows, visual arts, food and more.
You’ll always find something you identify with, recognize and feel like your own, Lopes said. Each person will leave the experience differently.
Combining Latin American culture with fashion, music, art and food in one space makes for a unique yet educational experience and is a must-attend event.
Each event is free to the public but performances are night ticket.
Attend the Americas Cities Summit events from April 26-28.
|
Sources
2/ https://303magazine.com/2023/04/caravana-americana-makes-its-u-s-fashion-debut/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- IATSE President issues statement of support for writers as strike deadline approaches
- Zhuhai Championships welcomes world-class tennis back to China | ATP tour
- Caravana Americana makes its American fashion debut
- How are college students using Discord?
- FEMA’s pilot program is offering grants of up to $13,000 to rehabilitate homes vulnerable to the next major earthquake
- Xi Jinping: China strengthens protection of intellectual property rights
- A man climbs the KTLA radio tower with a ‘Free Billie Eilish’ sign in Los Angeles
- Stock market today: Global stocks plunge on economic concerns
- Google Beats Q1 Earnings: I’ll Stay Long (NASDAQ:GOOG)
- WHO calls for increased implementation of recommended tools to combat malaria
- Star Trek Actor Explains Why He’s Missing TNG Character In Picard Season 3
- JMU Football Transfer Portal Tracker – JMU Sports News