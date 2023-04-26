University of Minnesota Athletics





MINNEAPOLIS–The Minnesota Golden Gophers had a tough performance on Tuesday, losing to the North Dakota State Bison by the final score of 10-3. Second year Sam Malec (0-3) started on the mound for Minnesota (10-28, 4-8 Big Ten), pitching for the first time since March 4. The right-hander went three innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits. , crossing out one. In the batting box, the Golden Gophers were led by seniors Riley Swenson , who went 1 for 4 on the day with a home run and an RBI. Second year Brady Counsell went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Ike Mezzenga also helped Minnesota, collecting a hit on two trips to the plate while adding a walk and an RBI. HOW DID IT HAPPEN NDSU scored the first two runs of the game in the second inning on a Gophers error and a sacrifice fly. The Bisons opened the scoring in the top of the fourth with five runs, including a three-run homer from Peter Brookshaw. The visitors added one more in the sixth and two more in the eighth. The Golden Gophers trailed 10-0 in the eighth inning when they first scored on the board. Counsell’s single highlighted a two-run inning for Minnesota. Minnesota picked up another run in ninth on a solo homer of Riley Swenson cementing the final score of 10-3. PLAY NOTES Minnesota’s highest-scoring inning was the eighth, when it pushed back two runs.

Minnesota pitchers faced 49 North Dakota State batters in the game, allowing seven ground balls and 14 fly balls while striking out six.

Riley Swenson led the Golden Gophers at home plate, going 1 for 4 with a home run and an RBI.

Boston Criteria maintained his streak of 18 consecutive games with a single and a walk.

Minnesota has now lost its last six games.

North Dakota State was led offensively by senior Peter Brookshaw, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs.

Senior Max Loven led Bison’s pitching team, pitching two scoreless innings. FOLLOWING Minnesota (10-28, 4-8 Big Ten) hosts St. Thomas (5-23, 3-9 Summit) tomorrow at 6 p.m. B1G+ owns broadcast rights.

