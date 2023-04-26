Fashion
A grim anniversary for the survivors of the Rana Plaza disaster
Shahida Begum said when the ground collapsed beneath her, she had just turned to ask her colleagues why the lights had gone out. Kabir Mollah said he was inspecting clothes when a friend called his mobile phone, shouting that the building was on a dangerous slope. Nazma Begum said she washed her long black hair that morning leaving it loose and wet. When a concrete pillar crushed her, this choice meant she was unable to move her head or body.
On the morning of April 24, 2013, more than 1,100 people were killed when the Rana Plaza, an eight-storey building that housed five garment factories on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, collapsed in about 90 seconds.
It is considered the deadliest accident in the history of the modern garment industry and one of the worst industrial accidents of all time. Many large retailers used the factories to produce their clothing, and the disaster led to a consideration of workplace safety for garment workers and the liability of brands selling low-cost clothing to Western consumers.
Ten years later, commemorative vigils are held on line and all over the world including Dhaka, London and New York. The New York Times spoke to five survivors of the crash collapse and where they are now; their thoughts are interspersed with this article. And for current workers in the garment industry, where has progress been made? What work remains to be done?
Why was the Rana Plaza collapse so shocking?
The disaster came after a series of fatal accidents in Bangladesh’s garment industry, including a fire at the Tazreen Fashion factory in November 2012 in which 117 people were killed.
The day before the collapse, cracks had been discovered at the Rana Plaza and workers had been assured they could come to work safely. IndustriALL, a workers’ union, said mass industrial homicide.
He also revealed the price paid by low-wage garment workers in the Global South as demand for cheap fashions soared in the West. Fast fashion retailers rarely own the factories that supply their products. Instead, a large majority of clothing and footwear orders are outsourced to suppliers in emerging markets like Bangladesh, where overhead costs and human labor are cheap.
Until the collapse of Rana Plaza, Western brands were not always required to ensure safe working conditions in the factories they used. After the disaster, that started to change.
Did it lead to immediate reforms?
After the collapse, many international fashion brands that sourced their clothes from Bangladesh soon announced the creation of two five-year agreements to keep workers safe in garment factories. The Agreement on Fire and Building Safety was first signed in May 2013.
It is a legally binding agreement between factory owners, global unions and European clothing brands like Inditex, Primark and H&M that created an inspection and remediation program to mitigate fire risks , construction, electrical and boiler safety for factory workers in Bangladesh.
The Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety, a less stringent, non-legally binding agreement that applied to North American brands like Walmart, Gap and Target, was rolled out the same year. Both had initial terms of five years.
Why was the deal so revolutionary?
In the years since the agreement was signed, there have been 56,000 inspections at 2,400 factories in Bangladesh and more than 140,000 issues have been corrected, said Joris Oldenziel, executive director of the International Agreement. The program also includes a way for workers to file complaints about health and safety issues and violations of their right to unionise.
The agreement is unique because it is a legally enforceable agreement with protocols that apparel companies are required to follow, said Aruna Kashyap, associate director of corporate accountability at Human Rights Watch. Companies cannot cut ties with suppliers and are required to support corrective actions. All inspection reports are publicly available.
There have been several iterations of the deal. The most recent is the International Accord, which was signed in 2021 and is due to expire at the end of October this year.
In January, the International Accord also started to cover Pakistan, with the signing of 45 brands. At a time when due diligence laws affecting the fashion industry are becoming more common, this is the first step in expanding the deal beyond Bangladesh.
What are activists pushing for now?
Today, there are around 7,000 garment factories in Bangladesh, the world’s second largest garment exporting country after China. But despite all the progress made, there is still a lot of work to be done. Many US companies that source domestically, including Walmart, Levis, Gap and Amazon, have not signed the International Accord despite reaping its benefits.
A report this month from New York University’s Stern Center for Business and Human Rights found that the abusive purchasing practices of some large apparel companies continue to place garment workers and some factory owners in economic hardship and in the insecurity, especially following over $3 billion in canceled orders and mass layoffs during the coronavirus pandemic. These practices included coercing suppliers into unreasonable price reductions, withholding payments and canceling orders.
Workers no longer have to fear going to work as they once did, but that should be the minimum threshold, said Christy Hoffman, general secretary of UNI Global Union. Brands have to pay more for their clothes, and workers have to be paid a lot more too. (The minimum wage in Bangladesh is around $75 per month).
Christina Hajagos-Clausen, IndustriALL’s textile and clothing industry director, cited another sign of progress: a pilot workers’ compensation insurance program which started in 150 Bangladeshi factories. It provides compensation and rehabilitation to injured workers in the garment industry.
But thousands of Bangladeshi garment factories are still not subject to any agreement or protection (the agreement only covers around 1,500). And the lives of many of South Asia’s 40 million garment workers remain an ongoing struggle, as they grapple with low wages, physical or sexual harassment and union busting.
Accidents have not completely disappeared. Last week four firefighters were killed and nearly a dozen were injured after a blaze ripped through a garment factory in Karachi, Pakistan.
What is life like for Rana Plaza survivors today?
A recent survey of survivors of the tragedy by ActionAid found that more than half were unemployed, with physical health being the main reason given for their unemployment. Just over a third returned to work in garment factories.
A third also said they remained traumatized and had mental health issues. Most of the garment workers at the Rana Plaza complex were women. The complex has not been rebuilt.
In a Zoom interview in March, Collapse survivor Noor Banu wept as she explained that the event had changed her life in the worst way possible.
She was dressed in an orange sari and had dark circles under her eyes as she spoke from the offices of a local union, the Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation. Injuries from the accident prevent her from sitting or walking properly, she said, and with three children to support, she has relied on handouts.
Shadida Begum said she desperately missed the chance to earn an income and felt unlucky to be alive.
And Shiuly Khanom, who had worked for nine years on the eighth floor of Rana Plaza until the morning of the collapse when her forehead and spinal cord were shattered, wept saying she had never received that about $50 government compensation. She is a widow with three young daughters.
Even now I can’t sleep, she said. I use sleeping pills but they are not enough to get me away from the ghosts of the past or all my fears for the future. My life will never be better.
|
