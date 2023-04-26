A grim anniversary for the survivors of the Rana Plaza disaster

Shahida Begum said when the ground collapsed beneath her, she had just turned to ask her colleagues why the lights had gone out. Kabir Mollah said he was inspecting clothes when a friend called his mobile phone, shouting that the building was on a dangerous slope. Nazma Begum said she washed her long black hair that morning leaving it loose and wet. When a concrete pillar crushed her, this choice meant she was unable to move her head or body.

On the morning of April 24, 2013, more than 1,100 people were killed when the Rana Plaza, an eight-storey building that housed five garment factories on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, collapsed in about 90 seconds.

It is considered the deadliest accident in the history of the modern garment industry and one of the worst industrial accidents of all time. Many large retailers used the factories to produce their clothing, and the disaster led to a consideration of workplace safety for garment workers and the liability of brands selling low-cost clothing to Western consumers.

Ten years later, commemorative vigils are held on line and all over the world including Dhaka, London and New York. The New York Times spoke to five survivors of the crash collapse and where they are now; their thoughts are interspersed with this article. And for current workers in the garment industry, where has progress been made? What work remains to be done?