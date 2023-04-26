Amazon’s KMBANGI Maxi Dress Is TikTok-Viral & So Flattering





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s time to put away your knit sweaters, clunky boots and puffy coats, and dust off all your flowing dresses, lightweight tank tops and strappy sandals. And while you’re at it, it’s never a bad idea to add a few new styles to your wardrobe. Next on your shopping list? A TikTok viral maxi dress that looks so flattering and stylish. In just three days, @honeyiced.xoxo obtained KMBANGIs backless maxi dress from Amazon to go viral on TikTok. Her video has already amassed 3.5 million casual views, and as soon as you watch the ICT Tacyou will understand why. @honeyiced.xoxo HOLY THEY DIDN’T PLAY!!!! Amazon showcase in my bio!!! size large get as soon as possible #amazonfinds #amazonmusthaves #amazonvirtualtryon #amazonstorefront #viralamazondress honeyed original sound THE dress it fits like a glove and the open back is beautiful. The quality can sometimes be questionable when it comes to affordable amazon dresses, but this one looks super stretchy and doesn’t appear see-through on her. It’s made from a soft, lightweight and breathable polyester blend. @honeyiced.xoxo Bought the dress for an upcoming vacation, but you can also wear it to a wedding, brunch, happy hour, or any other summer occasion. Pair it with suspenders sandalsa small shoulder bagdelicate jewelry and one claw pliers for an effortless yet sophisticated OOTD. Oh, and we can’t forget to point out that this dress with a halter top comes in 49 different colors and styles. The yellow floral pattern that has gone viral is definitely standout. Long open back dress in floral yellow For less than $10 on Amazon, this long dress must go directly to your basket. Where else are you going to find such a cute and flattering dress at this price? RELATED: This $23 beaded maxi dress from Amazon has gone viral on TikTok @honeyiced.xoxo ain’t the only one obsessed with it maxi dress. Be sure to check out the reviews section to see the garment on a bunch of different bodies. Honestly, I was so impressed with all the photos from the buyers. A five-star reviewer wrote: Fits me great! Hugged all the right places, I love this dress! I was debating buying this dress for MONTHS, and I don’t regret buying it. It’s surprisingly flattering dress. I bought it for a friends wedding and got so many compliments. The lower back is amazing, another rave. I love this dress. I feel like I belong on the red carpet when I wear this, wrote another. A bit sheer as far as my tattoos go, but overall very flattering and a good length. Here are a few other colorways that are well worth the $10 apiece. Long open back dress in floral blue Long open back dress in floral pink

