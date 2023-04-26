Fashion
As Dahyeon Choi | fashion and you
There are choices you make every day, consciously or not. What you eat, where you go, who you meet…and what you wear. While choosing clothes may seem like an inconsequential day-to-day decision, the topic of fashion on campus has historical significance and continues to constantly influence our lives at Penn.
Fashion is an important part of how we express ourselves and how we are perceived by others. In professional circles, this is particularly pronounced. Studies have shown that our choice of clothing can dramatically change how competent we appear, and it also affects how people judge our social class and background. Although social class as a concept is less relevant today than it was historically, it still leads to prejudice and disadvantage. The class is a way of life, it is not simply a richness but an amalgam of actions and behaviors which is anchored in our daily life. Similarly, fashion is often used as an indicator of social class. What you wear and how you wear it is not just a tool for self-expression. Your depth of understanding can also function as its own unique form of social capital. Clothing represents subcultures, hobbies, interests, and even your background.
Universities have historically been at the center of many fashion developments to understand how we dress today, we need to take a look at the socio-economic context of how campus fashion still influences us.
During the 20th century, Ivy League schools grew and declined as fashion icons around the world. In fact, many universities, preparations, etc. in fashion aesthetics were inspired by the campuses of that time. From the late 1800s to the early 1900s, the Ivy League style was considered a symbol of wealth and status. This was partly due to the student population at the time: most university students were children of well-to-do, predominantly white families until the mid 19th century. Naturally, universities were places of exclusivity, and as one of the oldest universities in the United States, Penn was no exception.
The popularization of Ivy League fashion emerged after the 1930s, when the conclusion of two world wars led to the Americas becoming a global superpower. Such development has been accompanied by a boom in activity on university campuses. Nationwide attention to collegiate sports increased, and the arts, sciences, and engineering fields came to the forefront of American prosperity. At the same time, universities began to admit more students from diverse backgrounds. Penn in particular changed their admissions policy pursuing diversity in 1967.
As colleges became more important and immediate to lay people, college fashion, especially that of Ivy League schools, became a symbol of professionalism and education. An example is the Weejun penny loafer. First popularized by Yale students, these penny loafers became what is considered an instant classic; its rapid proliferation throughout Yale was quickly followed by the East Coast’s upper middle class.
These styles later evolved into preppy fashion, and the clothes adopted by the Ivies were imitated due to the perceived prestige students. Later they became marketing tactics to make student life more visually appealing to prospective students, especially as the importance and competitiveness of colleges began to increase in American society. Items such as varsity jackets, club blazers, cable knit sweaters, and other staples in modern clothing all come from this era.
These collegiate and preppy fashion trends saw a steady decline in popularity in later years, but they have recently resurfaced. Nostalgia has been a driving force behind this resurgence, especially during COVID-19. Now is the time to reconsider Penn campus fashion, how it shapes the world around us, and how it shapes our own lives.
Understanding and reviving campus fashion at Penn can therefore greatly help students. The re-emergence of college fashion as a trend and the prevalence of business wear associated with preppy and college fashion means that understanding these styles and using them in our daily lives can both prepare us for our professional lives and help increase how were perceived.
It can be difficult, however, to understand this fashion context if one is either indifferent or has not had the opportunity to observe concrete examples. Even if you’re surrounded by the most classic examples of fashion styles, it’s easy to miss details.
Interestingly, many different communities at Penn also have different attitudes towards fashion, and this diversity in everyday style should be celebrated. Although clothing is a tool, it remains flexible: clothing choices that work for some students will not work for others. As a student of both SEAS and Wharton, I have noticed how even more formal events among SEAS students require more casual attire than those at Wharton.
So how can we as students contribute? The first step is to spread recognition. Give students who have an eye for different clothing styles and trends the opportunity to share what they have observed firsthand. Build healthy community engagement with fashion and share it with others. For example, participate in events organized by Pen closet to share donations and exchange affordable clothing with other students. There are also many ways to get involved in fashion-focused clubs on campus, even just attending an information session is a great place to start. On a larger scale, Penn should create opportunities not only for students to learn about fashion, but also how other areas of social capital or presentation can help students in their careers.
ACE DAHYEON CHOI is a Wharton and Engineering junior studying economics and computer science in Seoul, South Korea. His email is [email protected]
