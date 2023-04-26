From Sanders to Sauce, NFL Draft fashion is changing with the times | National sports

HOUSTON (AP) Deion Sanders became the NFL’s first fashion icon by accessorizing a black and white tracksuit with piles of sparkling gold jewelry and dark shades when he took the call from the Atlanta Falcons before until they selected him fifth overall in 1989.

As memorable as Sanders’ draft swag remains, wearing a tracksuit on draft night or the denim shorts worn by Brett Favre would be scoffed today with top players coming together for a televised event that has become so much parade as sporting event.

As this year’s top prospects resume as quarterbacks Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson and defensive lineman Will Anderson Jr. prepare their adjustments for the big nightwe look back at some of the most memorable draft night sets since the Sanders splash.

Ray Lewis chose a flashy Versace look when the Ravens took him in the first round in 1996. The linebacker wore the designer’s silk shirt, belt and sunglasses with white pants as he helped pass from casual sleepwear to more sophisticated garments. looks.

Over the next decade, most players made the transition to suits, but they went to church more with your grandma looks than high fashion pieces.

Then came 2016 and running back Ezekiel Elliott boldly chose a crop top tuxedo shirt when the Dallas Cowboys took him to fourth overall. He stunned on the red carpet when he unbuttoned his suit jacket to reveal his bare, toned abs, raising the bar for late-night fashion surprises.

The following season, safety Jamal Adams shone in a white plaid, double-breasted suit when he was taken to No. 6 by the Jets.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson took a page from the Lewis book by going head-to-toe on the designer when he was taken on by the Ravens in 2018. He complemented the rich green Gucci suit with a white UFO-print shirt by the designer, a signature Gucci belt and went Gucci down to the shoes with a brown pair featuring the brand’s bee logo and signature red and green detailing.

When defensive end Nick Bosa was selected second overall by San Francisco in 2019, he thrilled Ohio State fans everywhere by opening his gray suit jacket to reveal a lining covered in images of the Brutus Buckeye mascot.

After a virtual 2020 draft due to the pandemic, players raised the bar again with stunning looks when the event returned in person in 2021.

The star of that draft and arguably the best-dressed player in the history of the event was Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith, who was taken 10th by the Eagles. The slender receiver wowed in an impeccably tailored bespoke Brian Alexander suit.

The blue shawl-collar jacket with a tie waist was adorned with gold pins of his initials on one lapel. He also added his initials on blue velvet loafers which pulled the look together.

Last year’s draft was a banner year for fashion.

Perhaps the biggest style star of the night was Ahmad Sauce Gardner, taken at No. 4 by the Jets. He’s brought the best jewelry since Sanders to stun and blind anyone who gets in his way. He accessorized his sky blue suit with two thick Cuban link chains adorned with two huge diamond-soaked pendants celebrating his nickname Sauce.

One was a bottle of hot sauce and the second was the word Sauce in all caps with diamonds set to look like they were dripping from the letters.

Offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu had the most creative look when he was taken sixth by the Panthers last season. He wore a white suit with green accents resembling the Nigerian flag as a nod to his heritage.

The final stunner of the 2022 draft was wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who took draft style to the next level with his eye-catching set when the Jets took him in with the 10th pick. Wilson wore a gray and white, double-breasted, color-blocked suit that he accented with $1,690 Prada notch-soled combat boots and three strands of chunky pearls.

From Sanders to Sauce, the NFL Draft has been a showcase of style for more than three decades. On Thursday, find out which of these future NFL stars has top-notch fashion sense to match their particular talent.

