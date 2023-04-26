How Coachella sets new standards for menswear ft Ali Sethi





How Coachella Sets New Standards For Men’s Fashion With Ali Sethi’s ‘Mughal Casanova’ Ali Sethi has been experimenting with her looks for a long time and this time her Coachella outfit is a reinvented outlook with intricate work. Ali Sethi at Day 2 of Coachella The international music festival, Coachella, is all about music, beats and beats that bring people together. But it’s more than that, it’s also about inclusivity and representation, and famed singer Pasoori Ali Sethi believes that too. Ali Sethi is a Pakistani singer who has great melodious tunes to his name and he performed at the International Musk Festival at Coachella. Dressed in a pure white Angarakha, Sethi set the tone for a melodious evening with an alaap, eased into a few traditional songs and how could the OG song that linked two nations be missed? Pasoori captured all hearts throughout. Representing his country, Ali Sethi has just wowed his audience alongside Rajakumari on stage. Although his musical expertise and flair are world famous, can we take a minute (or more) to talk about his intricate attire! Taking to Instagram, Ali Sethi captioned his post, “there is no performance without inclusion, and I was so thrilled to see our multiple and lavish family light up the gobi tent also thanking pooja in the last slide, twaada jazba bemisaal ay.” Ali Sethi wore an intricately made white Angarkha and wore the “Mughal Casanova” look with elegance and confidence. He represented his culture on day 2 of the music festival by reinventing a 15th century old fashion trend that was donned by royalty. Ali Sethi – The Mughal Casanova at Coachella Day 2 Ali Sethi knows fashion well and together with Pakistani fashion designer Fahad Husayn they created a lovely piece for the American Music Festival. Divulging facts about his muse for attire, Fahad Husayn described his creation as “The inspiration for the look is Ali himself. He represents so many of us in the world, I made him a traditional angrakha with 80 kalis and had the fabric for the garment woven pure untreated raw cotton delicately woven exclusively and consumed about 100 yards including the layers. I was super excited for Alis’ historic performance, I imagined the textures of the desserts at Coachella and just wanted to add a layer of it so I made a traditional jama in the same fabric to layer it. Topped with original boots and a few pearls. Ali & I discussed and imagined straight out of a miniature but a complete rebel of a character like a Mughal Casanova. We shopped on WhatsApp for the boots and chatted about diapers and her enthusiasm and how I could contribute all that our friendship represents. ” Adding to the historical details of this fashion piece, Instagram blogger Aamir Ali Shah shared a post on his social media describing the outfit. The blogger captioned it, “The piece has over 80 triangular panels (kali) to add to the flare and overall the set used over 100 yards of hand-woven cotton. Jama, essentially a dress, dates back to 15th century India and consists of a gathered bodice and skirt with a cross closure across the chest to the armpits It was commonly worn enough until the late 17th century to be replaced by the Choga and the Angarkha. Ali Sethi opted for a monochrome design for the Coachella festival. On the first day, he donned a black pantsuit with a colorful but quirky pattern and topped off with a hat. Ali Sethi’s Coachella outfit gets trolled With followers on Instagram, trolls are never too late. Ali Sethi has a unique fashion aesthetic that has angered a few users on Twitter and Instagram. Some compared him to Indian actor Ranveer Singh and one user wrote “Pakistan ka Ranveer Singh”. While another commented, “Chordiyan b pehn lete to or ache lgte.” Although it’s a handful, Sethi’s Day 2 Coachella look has divided the internet. However, her fans blasted those comments and supported her choice. Another tweeted, “It’s called fashion, check it out honey.” A fan also wrote, “What happened to you guys? He’s just wearing a traditional dress. Ali Sethi’s fashion aesthetic Like a warm vintage charm, Ali Seti’s fashion aesthetic will leave you speechless. Browsing through Sethi’s Instagram feed, one is bound to be wowed by her fashion sense. It is sufficiently visible that Sethis goes beyond the conventional scheme of menswear. He pushes the boundaries of fashion time and time again and continues to experiment with new trends and vibrant hues and pulls them off like a true fashionista!







