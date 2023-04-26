6 podcasts for fashionistas and the curious





Startup episode: A Dressed Guide to Dressing Part 1 99% invisible, the long-running radio show-turned-podcast, considers the hidden or unrecognized role of design in our daily lives, often focusing on architecture and physical structures. Articles of Interest, hosted by Avery Trufelman, began as a clothing-focused miniseries in 99% Invisible, but morphed into a standalone series about how clothing design reflects and shapes society. Now in its fourth season, the show has examined gender constructions in clothing, the surprisingly complex history of Hawaiian shirts, and the iconic Cher Horowitz. closet in Clueless (specifically, the question of why it doesn’t exist in the real world yet). Last year, the series launched its first miniseries, American ivy, on the enduring popularity of the preppy look. The preppy style, which evolved from the Ivy League style, favors Oxford shirts, chinos, neat and understated blazers and has become so ubiquitous that it is no longer the garment of a subculture, but the garment of the dominant culture. This provides plenty of material for the seven-part deep dive that follows. Startup episode: Pockets Launched in 2014, this weekly fashion podcast offers a rare blend of down-to-earth comedy and sartorial commentary. With the stated aim of attracting industry insiders and outsiders, Lisa Rowan. a financial writer, and Kaarin Vembar, a fashion journalist, talk fashion news, breaking down what’s happening with retailers, designers and celebrity brands, as well as on the runway and red carpet. As hosts, Rowan and Vembar are knowledgeable, but never in a way that feels alienating to first-timers. And the range of topics makes listening pleasantly unpredictable: In any given episode, you might hear about Este Lauder buying Tom Ford, how the pandemic has affected retail workers’ pay, or the history extraordinary story of the biggest diamond heist in world history. Startup episode: fashion hell The business of fashion, which began life as a Typepad blog in 2007, has grown into a fashion industry news and analysis resource. It is companion podcast has found similar success, with Imran Amed, its managing director and founder, providing coverage aimed at creatives and fashion executives. But it’s not the most accessible entry point for the uninitiated, and that’s where The Debrief comes in. Hosted by Lauren Sherman, the former chief correspondent for The Business of Fashion, this Short-lived weekly show offered deep dives into more mainstream fashion topics. , like the over-the-top drop in skinny jeans, the rise of direct-to-consumer clothing, and how Gen Z is reshaping the industry as consumers and employees. The Debrief ended its run in January when Sherman left BoF, but the back catalog is well worth the dig for anyone looking to better understand modern fashion. Startup episode: The decline of skinny jeans Who What Wear” was one of the first digital-only fashion brands, founded in 2006 by former Elle magazine editors Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power, and in the years since the duo have launched lines clothing company, a media company and writes style books. In May 2021, the brand’s first podcast, featuring trend analysis, runway coverage and interviews with designers, stylists and celebrities. Kerr , who also runs Second Life, a podcast about career pivots, is a warm and affable host whose interviews go deeper than many in the genre. The show is also a particularly smart resource for anyone interested in Hollywood costumes; interviewees included designers from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Daisy Jones & the Six and the original Gossip Girl. Startup episode: WWW 100: Your Definitive (and Comprehensive) Guide to Spring Shopping

