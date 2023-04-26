Inaugural Red Dress Gala for the National Week of Action to Amplify Memories of the Stolen Sisters





RAPID CITY, SD (KEVN) – May 5 marks National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day, a movement to bring attention to violence against Indigenous women, children and young boys. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society, a nonprofit Shamus Project Inc., was founded by Lily Mendoza and will host its inaugural Red Dress Gala on Friday, May 5 to raise awareness of the extraordinary challenges facing Native Americans. The Red Ribbon Skirt Gala uses the red dresses as a symbol to remind everyone of the many Indigenous women who go missing and are murdered each year. According to national statistics, Native American women make up a significant portion of missing and murdered cases, with murder rates ten times higher than the national average for women living on reservations and murder being the third leading cause of death among indigenous women. Indigenous children and young boys are vulnerable victims while women seem to make up a large part of the statistics. May 5 is the official MMIW day and is most widely celebrated in the United States and Canada. Each year there are marches, protests, bike rides, fundraisers and more to raise awareness for the MMIW cause and fight the injustice that affects Indigenous women and their families every day. 82% of Indigenous men experience violence in their lifetime and Indigenous children are more likely to experience trauma and abuse than their non-Indigenous peers. Red Dress Gala Missing and murdered Indigenous women, children and Two-Spirit people will give voice to the voiceless as loved ones share stories and experiences as they navigate the loss of a loved one. Special guest speakers will include Sita Baker Red Ribbon Skirt Society, appointed ambassador to the Young Women’s Cabinet in the State of Minnesota and the National Cabinet in Washington DC. Grace Baker, Red Ribbon Skirt Society Ambassador and Minneapolis social justice advocate, and artist Tosa Two Heart Red Ribbon Skirt Society will perform Bring Her Home. Dinner will be prepared by Sioux Chef Sean Sherman, owner of Owamni Restaurant: Owamni by The Sioux Chef is a restaurant in Minneapolis offering Native American dishes, with a particular focus on the foods of the Dakota peoples whose sacred land we are on. . Recently, chef Sean Sherman was named Time Magazines 100 Most Influential of 2023. The agenda will include a social gathering from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and a silent auction that will end at 7:00 p.m. sharp. Dinner will start immediately afterwards. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, search for Red Dress Gala. Ticket sales will end on April 30, 2023. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society would like to thank its corporate sponsors. Oglala Tribal Education Agency, Cheyenne River Youth Project, Robert and Rebecca Pohlad, HoganHouse Studio (Larissa Fast Horse) Great Plains Tribal Leadership Health Board, Thunder Valley, After School Alliance, Division of Indian Work, Drs. Tucker-Kudrna-Holec-Young, Native Hope, Perry Kudrna, Dakota Charitable Foundation, Unify Home Lending Inc., Avera Health, Synchrony, Kujira, The HomeSlice Media Group, Marin Community Foundation, Wild Idea, and The Dignity Initiative, Inc. Proceeds from this fundraising event will help the families of our MMIWC2S Red Ribbon Skirt Society | Facebook #redribbonskirtsociety The event will be held at the Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown, 505 North 5th Street, Rapid City, SD 57701. For more information, contact Lily Mendoza at 605-431-8231/[email protected] Click on the video above to watch the interview. Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

