Priyanka Chopra Told Heroines Make Movies Like Fashion When No Male Stars Wanted To Work With Them: ‘It Took A Lot Of Fighting’





Actor Priyanka Chopra reflected on the negative chatter around her when she signed on to do Fashion, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. She said people tell her that actresses only make movies like this when their careers are over, or when no male stars want to work with them anymore.

Released in 2008, Fashion also featured Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. It won Priyanka a National Film Award for Best Actress and established her as a serious performer after a slew of roles in star-led projects. In an interview with Prajakta Koli, Priyanka said her decision to do the film was met with her share of raised eyebrows. Priyanka said she had no people waiting to work with her and had to take the bull by the horns herself. “It took a lot of fighting, and saying that, ‘Theek hai, principal chhoti film karungi agar mere balboote pe hoga, by ache se karungi (I’ll do a little movie, but I’ll do it well).’ Like fashion. She continued, “Jab maine Fashion ki, mujhe kitne saare logon ne bola tha, uss zamane mein, ke ‘yeh toh heroine apne career ke fin mein karti hain jab unko National Award chahiye hota hai. Heroine apnea career ke fin mein filmein apnea pe leti hain kyunki unko hero ke saath kaam nahi mil raha hota hai (When I did Mode, people told me that actresses only made solo films like this at the end of their careers, when they wanted to win prizes and because no male hero wanted to work with them) . I was barely three or four years in film when I made fashion, and everyone told me I wouldn’t have another job if this film failed. I didn’t know any better. Priyanka made headlines last month after revealing on Dax Shepard’s podcast that she was bullied and ostracized in the Hindi film industry because she had “beef” with some people. She said that was part of the reason for her move overseas. Priyanka has since established herself as a major attraction in Hollywood. This year, she will helm two high-profile projects, the first of which is the big-budget spy series Citadel. Following this, Priyanka will star in the romantic drama Love Again, with Sam Heughan. She is also planning a return to Bollywood, with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-fashion-career-killer-no-hero-wants-to-work-with-her-8576399/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

