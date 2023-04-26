Fashion
Four fashion trends for the Triple Crown 2023 season
Well, it’s officially that time of year! Cherry blossoms have bloomed, temperatures are on the rise, moods are improving dramatically as the seasonal low kicks in and yes, spring fashions have dropped!
If you know anything about me (and if you don’t, you can get more information than you need here), you know I love creating looks for special events. It’s a passion. As an actor, I’ve always compared it to dressing up in costume. In fact, it makes me think about the role of fashion. What do our clothes really say about us, the main characters and our personalities? How do they connect us to our environment?
These are the questions to ask as we gear up for the summer racing season and all the glorious fashion that comes with it. I’m really so excited because I’ve been keeping tabs on the upcoming trends for 2023 and have a good idea of what we’re going to see on the runway this spring and summer. All this so you can plan accordingly!
Oh-So-Light liquid jersey dresses
Granted, if you’re an overdressed queen like me, this might not be the option for you as it falls on the more casual side. However, this fabric, which was cited by vogue as being a huge hit for spring, would be perfect for different types of weather on the trail as it is extremely lightweight and breathable!
This gives you the freedom to walk the runways, visit some of the vendors, and seamlessly transition from outdoors to indoors without worrying about messing up a more expensive outfit. But beware: this kind of dress could betray you if you sweat! Jersey is notorious for showing any kind of dampness. You have been warned.
A three-dimensional view of spring flowers
Like Miranda Priestly, the racetrack is no stranger to flowers for spring
BUT, this year we are seeing a significant increase in floral appliques and three-dimensional rosettes. I to like these. The unique and fun design elements are a step up from your regular floral print that, make no mistake, is timeless by the way.
You will also find this type of floral design particularly popular during the Kentucky Derby era. As you may know, the Kentucky Derby is historically known as the Race for the Roses, and because of this, many participants (or those celebrating at home with their own parties) traditionally incorporate flowers and, yes , roses, in their outfits.
The Return of the Fancy Apartments
Here’s one thing to look forward to this racing season: the ballerinas are back! Here’s what that means for you: Even if you don’t rush for those trackside seats this season and instead choose to stand in the general admission areas cheering on your favorite thoroughbred, you’ll be always on track with fashion trends this year. Look what I did there?
In other words, leave the heels at home and opt for a more comfortable pair of flats like Rothys or a more designer pair like this one from ASOS. Either way, after a long day of running your feet will thank you.
It’s, once again, time to think pink
Ok, I’m going off-road with this one, but I’m very confident that we’re about to see a HUGE BarbieMT surge this summer.
Following the release of the trailer for the new Barbie Live, social media exploded with content and trends from creators and enthusiasts. The movie is about to be THE blockbuster of the summer, and for my part, I can’t wait. And what does this mean for fashion? Exactly what you think pink!
More than classic at Longines Kentucky Oaks, the neon pastel pink shades are going to permeate our social media feeds and yes, our running looks. I really encourage you to dive headfirst into this trend and have some serious fun with it! I suspect everyone will. Oh and, Alexa, play Barbie Girl from Aqua.
Whatever you end up wearing on the runway this season, if you love it, I know you’ll look stunning. Remember that trends are only fleeting suggestions and there really are no wrong answers to the question, what can I wear? as long as you feel amazing.
After all, YOU are the main character in your story. So dress like that! I hope you have fun with your old and new friends at this year’s races. Bet big and win big. Till next time!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.americasbestracing.net/lifestyle/2023-four-fashion-trends-the-2023-triple-crown-season
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cecil and Webster of USF Football honored by the university for achievements on and off the field
- Four fashion trends for the Triple Crown 2023 season
- Stock market today: Big Tech rally supports Wall Street
- Anti S. aureus mAbtyrin biological targets multiple bacterial virulence strategies
- Fiery opening statements mark the start of the battery and libel trial of E. Jean Carroll versus Trump
- PM Modi pays final respects to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh
- Watch: Bollywood star Salman Khan sends fans to Dubai for the fun at yacht party, poses with Sania Mirza’s son – Reuters
- Cache Today | AI Privacy Push. Nvidia aims to improve chatbots. Facebook scam profile
- Countdown to local elections | North Somerset Council
- Discrimination at work can raise blood pressure
- Türkiye rewards local and foreign citizens for their dedication during the earthquake
- China’s Xi calls out Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, after weeks of mounting pressure to do so