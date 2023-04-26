Four fashion trends for the Triple Crown 2023 season

Well, it’s officially that time of year! Cherry blossoms have bloomed, temperatures are on the rise, moods are improving dramatically as the seasonal low kicks in and yes, spring fashions have dropped!

If you know anything about me (and if you don’t, you can get more information than you need here), you know I love creating looks for special events. It’s a passion. As an actor, I’ve always compared it to dressing up in costume. In fact, it makes me think about the role of fashion. What do our clothes really say about us, the main characters and our personalities? How do they connect us to our environment?

These are the questions to ask as we gear up for the summer racing season and all the glorious fashion that comes with it. I’m really so excited because I’ve been keeping tabs on the upcoming trends for 2023 and have a good idea of ​​what we’re going to see on the runway this spring and summer. All this so you can plan accordingly!

Oh-So-Light liquid jersey dresses

Granted, if you’re an overdressed queen like me, this might not be the option for you as it falls on the more casual side. However, this fabric, which was cited by vogue as being a huge hit for spring, would be perfect for different types of weather on the trail as it is extremely lightweight and breathable!

This gives you the freedom to walk the runways, visit some of the vendors, and seamlessly transition from outdoors to indoors without worrying about messing up a more expensive outfit. But beware: this kind of dress could betray you if you sweat! Jersey is notorious for showing any kind of dampness. You have been warned.

A three-dimensional view of spring flowers

Like Miranda Priestly, the racetrack is no stranger to flowers for spring

BUT, this year we are seeing a significant increase in floral appliques and three-dimensional rosettes. I to like these. The unique and fun design elements are a step up from your regular floral print that, make no mistake, is timeless by the way.

You will also find this type of floral design particularly popular during the Kentucky Derby era. As you may know, the Kentucky Derby is historically known as the Race for the Roses, and because of this, many participants (or those celebrating at home with their own parties) traditionally incorporate flowers and, yes , roses, in their outfits.

The Return of the Fancy Apartments

Here’s one thing to look forward to this racing season: the ballerinas are back! Here’s what that means for you: Even if you don’t rush for those trackside seats this season and instead choose to stand in the general admission areas cheering on your favorite thoroughbred, you’ll be always on track with fashion trends this year. Look what I did there?

In other words, leave the heels at home and opt for a more comfortable pair of flats like Rothys or a more designer pair like this one from ASOS. Either way, after a long day of running your feet will thank you.

It’s, once again, time to think pink

Ok, I’m going off-road with this one, but I’m very confident that we’re about to see a HUGE BarbieMT surge this summer.

Following the release of the trailer for the new Barbie Live, social media exploded with content and trends from creators and enthusiasts. The movie is about to be THE blockbuster of the summer, and for my part, I can’t wait. And what does this mean for fashion? Exactly what you think pink!

More than classic at Longines Kentucky Oaks, the neon pastel pink shades are going to permeate our social media feeds and yes, our running looks. I really encourage you to dive headfirst into this trend and have some serious fun with it! I suspect everyone will. Oh and, Alexa, play Barbie Girl from Aqua.

Whatever you end up wearing on the runway this season, if you love it, I know you’ll look stunning. Remember that trends are only fleeting suggestions and there really are no wrong answers to the question, what can I wear? as long as you feel amazing.

After all, YOU are the main character in your story. So dress like that! I hope you have fun with your old and new friends at this year’s races. Bet big and win big. Till next time!