Dress for Success gets a financial boost

Dress for Success Central New Jersey is receiving a financial boost in its efforts to provide support to women and girls entering or re-entering the workforce from Newspaper Media Group and MarketFair.

Representatives from Newspaper Media Group (NMG) and MarketFair presented a check for $1,015 to the organization inside the Lawrenceville headquarters of Dress for Success on April 19.

As an organization, the money received will go directly to programs that not only help women and girls enter or re-enter the workforce, but help them develop in areas such as resume writing and interview techniques.

“We provide them with clothes, business and work clothes, so they can get a job or an interview. You can wear the clothes to an interview, and then after they get the job, we give them five days of clothes to start their job,” said Aileen Kornblatt, director of development at Dress for Success Central New Jersey. .

Outside of the Image and Enhancement Store, they have 11 signature and workforce development programs, according to Kornblatt.

These programs include monthly interview skills and resume writing workshops; financial literacy courses; effective communication; personal branding; and the design of your future programs.

Funds for the check were made possible through proceeds from a paid reception at an event co-sponsored with MarketFair and NMG in March called Spring Preview Ladies Night.

This is the second consecutive year of the event. Spring Preview Ladies Night first launched in 2022, after the idea had to be quickly canceled in March 2020 due to COVID-19.

Doreen Valdes, director of marketing for MarketFair, and Donnelly came up with the idea for the event combining women’s fashion and Women’s History Month.

“Dress for Success has created a match between the two as they focus on the clothing/gift aspects and also focus on empowering women and how we can help women through these gifts to learn different skills “, said Donnelly.

She noted that NMG has now been a MarketFair partner for over five years.

“We’ve had the opportunity with MarketFair to create events that exactly target specific ideas and specific populations. The beauty of this event is the charity aspect,” Donnelly said. “We are able to build each year around what we have seen and know what [we] can [do to] better go ahead.

At the Princeton MarketFair Mall, a VIP reception at Seasons 52 [wine & bar grill] featured cocktails, appetizers and dessert. All VIP ticket holders were entered to win the grand prize of a necklace valued at $520 from Fords Jewelers and second prize valued at $250 from MarketFair retailers.

“This is our second year partnering with Dress for Success and Newspaper Media Group. It’s in honor of Women’s History Month,” Valdes said. “It’s a great way to connect with the local community, give back, celebrate women, fashion, our retailers and give voice to Dress for Success and all they do.”

The event featured mall promotions from Athleta, Chico’s, The Lash Lounge, OrangeTwist, Barnes & Noble, White House Black Market and Mystique Hair & Skin.

Activities at the event consisted of a Build-Your-Own-Bouquet bar sponsored by Haddonfield Floral, massages provided by LomoDa Massage, permanent jewelry by Off the Chain Studios, and a photo booth by Princeton Events Company.

Valdes said that by working with Donnelly, they curated an experience “where we felt our demographic would want to give back and where they felt really good about themselves.”

According to Donnelly, other vendors on the night included New York Life, Dahlia Boutique, JAG-ONE: Hinoki Hill, Isagenix, Town Square of Princeton, I Support the Girls Central/South Jersey, Mary Kay and Styles by Sloane.

Kornblatt said they are thrilled to be a community event partner in their neighborhood.

“It’s perfect for our organization because we focus on women and girls,” she said. “The Women’s History Month event allowed us to highlight our organization and share this information through an information table and speaking at the VIP reception.

Dress for Success Central New Jersey has four offices. The Lawrenceville location at 3131 Princeton Pike is the main headquarters. The clothing store is in Lawrence’s offices.

The nonprofit has a satellite office inside Trenton Central High School where they mirror the nonprofit’s programs, such as a clothing store and weekly workshops for students.

“Students looking for their future [graduating, job, college, internship,], we prepare them with the skills they need to succeed. They have mock interviews and they work on their resumes,” Kornblatt said.

Dress for Success Central New Jersey covers Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset, Hunterdon, Ocean and Union counties.