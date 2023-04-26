New Lubbock thrift store sets opening date and gives back to charities





If you are looking to sell clothes or buy gently used clothes, a new store is opening in Lubbock just for you. It’s called Uptown Cheapskate and was first released in 2009 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, Uptown Cheapskate has expanded to over 80 locations in 23 states. With its strong franchise concept and strong family roots, Uptown continues to grow, bringing great, like-new clothing at discount prices to people nationwide. Downtown Cheapskate Downtown Cheapskate Uptown Cheapskate has been ranked on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list for 9 consecutive years. For 3 consecutive years, we have received their “Best in Category” designation. All you have to do if you want to sell your clothes is bring them in and they’ll give you cash on the spot or you can get things they already have with 25% more store credit. You don’t need an appointment and can shop while you wait. They take brands like Free People. Champ, Zara. Vans, Old Navy, Nordstroms, Lululemon, Levi’s, H7M, and more. They will show on their website what is “in demand” so you know what to bring. For example, right now it lists fall and winter styles, sportswear, sneakers and boots, and menswear. a local charity on your behalf or you can take these items home with you. Uptown Cheapskate holds two annual charity Fill-A-Bag sales at our local stores, which support buildOn, an organization that builds schools in developing countries. These Fill-A-Bag sales are exactly what they sound like: customers pay a small donation (about $20) and can put as many items as possible in the bag and all the money goes directly to buildOn. Since 2015, they have raised over $650,000 to build over 21 schools in developing countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Haiti, Nepal, Malawi and Nicaragua. They are currently hiring fashion buyers and consultants for this location, you can apply here. They will be located in Lubbock at the Canyon West Shopping Center, 5027 Milwaukee, Bldg F, Ste 100. Their grand opening is scheduled for May 11, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. They will have over 1000 different products to buy.

