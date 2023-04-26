Is Tom Ford saying goodbye to fashion?





The clothes themselves were the least of the problems. It was a tour through Mr. Ford’s favorite Tom Fordisms: the white jersey goddess dress; the sequined leopard lounge suit; the lace and velvet LBD; smoking; crystal pies. There were bangs and snakeskin and the occasional breastplate, the potent mix of sex, power and self-aware shtick that emerged from Halston and Saint Laurent’s background and defined her aesthetic. That’s OK, given that the clothes themselves (at least those worn by women) often seemed like the slightest problem when it came to Tom Ford-the-brand. They were more like an epilogue to his Gucci-YSL years, running through some of the greatest hits, hitting them with a dose of Botox to smooth out wrinkles, then dousing them in glitter and glitzy athleisure and athleisure to make them relevant for a social media, pandemic world. TF-the-brand was fueled more by beauty and fragrance than fashion (which is why Lauder bought it, as opposed to, say, Kering) and the strength of Mr. Ford’s ability to sell the hazy promise it contained. Back then, when Mr. Ford began Act II of his post-Gucci fashion, he held his first TF show at his first store on Madison Avenue and banned smartphones and all photographers except Terry Richardson. (That was in 2010; Mr. Richardson had yet to be canceled.) Only 100 people were invited, and they were squeezed into little gold ballroom chairs. The models, all of the women who inspired Mr. Ford like Rita Wilson, Beyonc and Gigi Hadid, were so close their clothes practically brushed everyone’s knees. The point being, Mr Ford said at the time, to make it personal. I don’t understand why everyone needs to see everything online the day after a show, he said vogue. He had come back to suggest something else. From today’s perspective, it looks like Mr. Ford was Don Quixote, leaning on those windmills. In any case, this is the message that the final videos seem to convey: a cry from the heart about the evolution of the world of fashion and the status of women, with the creator from a distance, watching a scene unfold in a cage of his own manufacture, no longer interested in combat. The women behind the glass don’t look happy; they look repressed, confused and upset. Karen Elson sings a tune; Amber Valletta is in tears. The requiem does not sound for Mr. Ford but for the end of the world as he knew it. Or dreamed it. He lets it disappear not into sunset, but into darkness.

