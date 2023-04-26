Fast fashion giant Shein plans to focus on sustainability





The company produces clothes in China to sell online in the United States, Europe and Asia and has come under fire for promoting disposable fashion. Credit: [Shutterstock] Chinese fast fashion retailer shein said he plans to focus more on sustainability as consumers are no longer solely concerned with affordability. Speaking at the World Retail Congress in Barcelona, ​​Executive Vice President Donald Tang said that to continue growing, companies need to have ESG (environment, social and governance) in mind, according to Reuters. Shein sells low-cost fashion, including $10 dresses and $5 tops, and has come under fire for promoting disposable fashion. The company produces clothes in China to sell them online in the United States, Europe and Asia. Shein now offers customers the option to choose higher quality materials and pay a premium for certain items. Tang also mentioned Shein Exchange, the company’s platform where shoppers can resell used clothes, which launched in the United States in October and aims to launch in other markets this year. He added that Shein continues to grow “very strongly” and regularly has less than 2% unsold inventory. In 2022, Shein announced plans to reduce GHG emissions across its entire value chain by 25% by 2030 and since then has saved 69.6 tons of single-use plastic waste, preventing the release of 142 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. Shein’s focus on sustainability comes as the fashion industry faces increasing pressure to address its impact on the environment. The sector is responsible for a significant amount of global carbon emissions and waste, and the industry’s rapid production and consumption pattern has raised concerns about its impact on workers’ rights and working practices. fair. Shein, in response to this, is actively accelerating its use of responsibly sourced materials, promoting circularity in customer communities and committing to reduce carbon footprint by 25%, according to a recent press release. By providing sustainable options and a platform for customers to resell used clothing, Shein is taking steps to reduce its environmental impact and promote more responsible consumption. As Shein continues to grow, its focus on sustainability could serve as an example for other fast fashion retailers looking to address these issues.

