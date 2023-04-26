Fashion
Adjust your workplace dress code for RTO plans
Long gone are the days of sports overalls and high-heeled pumps in the office. Today’s workers find comfort at home and in the office with a more relaxed atmosphere corporate fashion approach.
The pandemic has certainly accelerated the business casual trend, but even before the pandemic, 79% of employers said they had a business casual dress code or no dress code at all according to a 2019 survey by Randstad. At the time, 33% of employees would quit their jobs if they were forced to wear more formal work attire.
“I think there’s a pretty clear progression towards more casual dress codes,” says James Neave, data science manager at job search site Adzuna. “It actually benefits most businesses to adopt a more casual dress code, and there’s no real cost to doing so.”
Learn more: From ping pong tables to cubicles, how labor history will shape its future
After several years of working remotely, the majority of employers have put dress code on the backburner: 55% of managers say they care more about employee performance than what they wear to work, according to a separate Randstad survey.
As employers establish return to work policies and as more employees return to the office, relaxing expectations around dress code can help ease the transition, Neave says.
“It’s a pretty tricky transition that a lot of companies are going through right now, trying to encourage employees to go back to the office,” he says. “They’ve had a lot of work from home, and relaxing the dress code then can make that transition a little less dramatic.”
If an employer had a dress code before and wants to maintain that standard, it might be time to change their mindset, Neave says. Employers should consider why they believe a dress code is necessary and whether the perceived benefits outweigh the negative impact it might have on things like recruitment and retention.
“From an employer’s perspective, one of the challenges that might come to mind is whether you think the workplace will look less professional, or could that mean people aren’t in the mood for work?” Neave said. “Think about hiring and retention, especially younger employees who will prefer a more casual dress code. These are realistic challenges for companies to think about.”
Learn more: This CEO thinks corporate dress codes are bad for DEI
Adzuna’s research found that most employers forego more formal work attire and use it as an asset in their job postings: 70% cited a “casual dress code”, while only 0, 2% said they required “elegant attire”. in the office.
“In more traditional industries, especially when you have customer-facing roles, I think customers still expect people to be suited and started,” says Neave. “But that’s going to vary a lot from company to company, and clearly it makes sense to let people dress how they want.”
While the majority of employees will most likely stick to work-appropriate clothing, Neave says it’s still important to formalize dress code standards, to avoid misunderstandings. For example, requiring employees to wear shirts without logos or slogans could prevent a potential violation, even if it is unintentional.
“Write it down and give examples of what you mean. There really isn’t much more than that,” Neave says. “It’s exactly the kind of stuff you can easily fit into a company manual.”
