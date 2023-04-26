Best Men’s Met Gala Looks: Check Out The Best Men’s Met Fashion Photos

As the fashion world buzzes with anticipation ahead of the Costume Institute’s annual Met Gala on May 1, and this year’s tribute to the iconic Karl Lagerfeld through the theme, “A Line of Beauty”, we don’t can’t help but remember the dashing gentlemen who made their mark on the event’s red carpet. The Met Gala, an exclusive playground for the fashion elite, challenges its attendees to push the boundaries of style with thought-provoking and captivating themes. Dressing up for the Met Gala is an art form that could (and perhaps should) be studied meticulously, play it too carefully in this so-called Super Bowl of fashion, and you’ll fall into obscurity.

So let’s raise our glasses to the best dressed men of all time from Met Gala fashion icons like Marc Jacobs, Timothe Chalamet, Diddy and many more. From avant-garde black-tie ensembles to gender-specific creations, these gentlemen have left the world in awe with their unrivaled style and fashionable bravado. So grab a cocktail and join us as we wander down memory lane, celebrating the Met Gala’s most unforgettable menswear moments, while looking forward to the next Lagerfeld-inspired 2023 event extravaganza on the first Monday. of May.

Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter

Chadwick Boseman, 2018

Celestial Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Chadwick Boseman made Met Gala history in a jaw-dropping Givenchy Haute Couture piece. The finely embroidered white costume was perfectly tailored and featured a dramatic floor-length cape adorned with crosses. Boseman’s set was simply heavenly.

Marc Jacobs, 2012

Schiaparelli and Prada: impossible conversations

Always daring to be different, Marc Jacobs wore a Comme des Garons lace polo dress, complete with boxer shorts and pilgrim shoes. This rule-breaking outfit paid homage to the fearless spirit of Schiaparelli and Prada, turning heads and raising eyebrows in equal measure.

Oscar Isaac, 2022

Golden glamor

Oscar Isaac and his wife, Elvira Lind, delivered a tasteful execution of fluid fashion in matching gray structured looks by Thom Browne. Isaac wore a dress while Lind wore a suit, proving that fashion knows no gender boundaries. Isaac’s refined masculinity shone through, making this memorable ensemble a bold statement on the red carpet.

Adrian Brody, 2015

China: Through the Looking Glass

While many Met Gala attendees interpreted “China” as an invitation to heavy embroidery, Adam Brody struck the perfect balance with a sleek, show-ready look. Sporting a double-breasted silk jacket with a velvet lapel, the actor’s outfit was decadent and nostalgic without overdoing it. The subtle embroidery added just the right amount of dapper elegance.

Jared Leto, 2018

Celestial Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Jared Leto channeled his inner divinity into a striking Gucci creation, complete with a jewel-encrusted royal crown. The look masterfully blended religious iconography and haute couture, with an ornately embroidered floor-length cape and impeccably tailored suit, all with that signature Gucci flair.

Didy, 2017

Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garons: the art of the in-between

Leave it to Diddy to pull off an edgy black tie look with plenty of panache. This daring jumpsuit, designed by Rick Owens, featured a fitted blazer with an asymmetric hemline, which he paired with tailored trousers and black leather boots. The piece de resistance ? A spectacular cape that commands attention with every step.

Joshua Jackson, 2010

American Woman: Shaping a National Identity

Channeling old-world charm, Joshua Jackson donned a dashing three-piece Tom Ford suit. The deep, rich blue hue and bold bow tie perfectly embodied the spirit of American fashion history.

Gary Oldman, 2012

Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations

Gary Oldman, always the style chameleon, opted for a classic Prada tuxedo with a twist. The sartorial moment was accentuated with a bold polka dot tie, adding an unexpected pop of color and pattern to an otherwise traditional look.

Alexander McQueen, 2006

AngloMania: tradition and transgression in British fashion

Alexander McQueen, a master of transgressive fashion, donned an ensemble that appeared to be a gesture of his Scottish heritage, featuring the Clan Macqueen tartan at the 2006 Met Gala. showed McQueen’s ability to honor tradition while pushing boundaries.

André Leon Talley, 2004

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

Fashion legend Andre Leon Talley made a dramatic and dramatic entrance to the 2004 Met Gala in a cape-style trench coat by Yves Saint Laurent. The bloated, larger-than-life figure, with overly exaggerated sleeves, gave off an air of intellectual swagger.

Nicolas Hoult, 2013

Punk: from chaos to couture

Nicholas Hoult injected a dose of punk into high fashion with a bold and unconventional outfit by Tom Ford. Sporting a studded jacket, skinny pants and statement glasses, Hoult’s suit struck the perfect balance between rebellious and refined, because punk can, indeed, be chic.

Leslie Odom Jr., 2022

Golden glamor

Leslie Odom Jr.’s Fendi moment at the 2022 Met Gala was a masterclass in the power of subtle detail. Her cropped coat, with unorthodox three-quarter sleeves, added a unique touch to an otherwise understated look, as did her unexpected round black hat. Odom Jr. has proven that it’s the finer stitches that take an outfit from ordinary to extraordinary.

Travis Scott, 2018

Celestial Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Travis Scott opted for a head-to-toe black outfit by Alexander Wang at the 2018 Met Gala. be anything but boring. Scott’s look was a lesson in making a statement without relying on color.

Sebastian Stan, 2022

Golden glamor

While not strictly adhering to the glamorous gold white tie theme, Sebastian Stan’s hot pink Valentino look, designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, transformed a casual outfit into a red carpet staple. It’s a striking visual that confirmed that certain rules are meant to be broken.

Timothé Chalamet, 2021

In America: a fashion lexicon

Timothe Chalamet was one of the co-chairs of the Met Gala in 2021, and it’s no surprise he brought his fashionable A-game for the evening. THEDunesThe star’s black and white look, a seamless mix of Rick Owens, Haider Ackermann and Converse hi-tops, showed that casual tailoring can be as chic as formal formalwear. The satin bomber jacket, skinny pants (or glorified sweatpants) and casual sneakers offered a refreshing take on red carpet fashion, proving that style and comfort can co-exist.