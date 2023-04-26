The best and worst Doctor Who fashions, ranked! | Fashion

14. Matt Smith

Mad Science Matt Smith, the Doctor from 2010 to 2013, with Karen Gillan. Photography: BBC/Mark Harrison/Will Pearson

Matt Smith might have the most memorable doctor costume in years and not in a good way. Thanks to that bow tie, suspenders and tweed jacket, he looked like a cross between the lost fifth member of the Libertines and a comic book mad scientist. That’s apparently what Smiths was doing: He chose the bow tie because it was reminiscent of a suit worn by Patrick Troughton in the late ’60s.

13. Peter Davison

How so ? ! Peter Davison, the Doctor from 1981 to 1984. Photography: Keith Butler/Rex/Shutterstock

By the early 1980s, the aesthetic of Doctor Who’s eccentricity was changing and, one might say, struggling. Davison’s look is the result. An Edwardian cricket outfit with an umpire hat and striped trousers is a curiosity. Add the unexplained bodice and celery ball in Davisons’ pocket and the complete look seems a little self-consciously kerazy.

12. Pierre Capaldi

The surgical mind Peter Capaldi, the Doctor from 2014 to 2017, with Pearl Mackie and David Bradley. Photograph: BBC/PA

There is something vaguely medical about Doctor Peter Capaldis, the long frock coat and waistcoat could be worn by a Victorian surgeon. Speaking about the suit when it debuted in 2014, Capaldi said it wove the future from the fabric of the past. Simple, clean and back to basics. No frills, no scarves, no mess, just 100% Rebel Time Lord.

11. Paul McGann

Wild at heart Paul McGann in the 1996 Doctor Who film. Photography: BBC

Although the Doctor Who series was suspended on the BBC in 1989, fans got a TV movie in 1996 with McGann in the role. Her outfit skips the studied eccentricity of ’80s doctors and reverts to the classic Victorian-inspired look of William Hartnell. It is also part of the plot of the newly regenerated film, McGanns Doctor steals a Wild West Wild Bill Hickok hero costume to wear. Either way, the result is less memorable than some of the other costumes.

10. William Hartnel

First among the Doctors William Hartnell, the Doctor from 1963 to 1966. Photography: Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy

Doctor Who first appeared on our screens in 1963. While the concept of the series had the futuristic bent of time-traveling science fiction, William Hartnell’s costume seems to go back in time. With the loose bow tie, suit, cane, and sometimes a monocle, he has an Oz-like energy that influenced future Doctors.

9. David Tenant

Geek chic David Tennant, the Doctor from 2005 to 2010, with Billie Piper. Photography: Christopher Collection/Alamy

When David Tennant became the Doctor, he doubled down on his lanky figure, opting for a geek-chic style that Jarvis Cocker would be proud of. Wearing a pinstripe suit and long coat with Converse (a jumpsuit oddly inspired by an outfit Jamie Oliver wore on Parkinson in 2005), he was perfect for a time when indie style was at its height.

8. Patrick Troughton

Cosmic hobo Patrick Troughton, the Doctor from 1966 to 1969. Photography: Everett Collection/Alamy

Dubbed the cosmic tramp by fans, Troughtons Doctor was partly based on Charlie Chaplin’s tramp look and the result of discussions with the production team and the actor. As with Chaplin, Troughton opts for a disheveled look, his coat is too big and his pants are held together with a safety pin. While this cosplay as a homeless man seems problematic, a Troughtons Beatles-esque mop (or wig?), not to mention the sardonic expression, is charming.

7. Jon Pertwee

Driving it all Jon Pertwee, the Doctor from 1970 to 1974, with Katy Manning. Photography: Everett Collection/Alamy

The First Doctor of the ’70s, Pertwee embraced a look that was, appropriately, maximum maximalism; the style dominated the decade. Rather than a concept carefully developed by the costume designer, it originally sat in the actors’ closet. For a 1969 photocall, before her first series, Pertwee wore velvet, ruffles and a bow tie. The picture stuck. More than 50 years later, he gets top marks for his ingenuity.

6. Dear Friend

Back to the 60s Ncuti Gatwa, the Doctor in Waiting, with Millie Gibson. Photograph: BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney/PA

Doctor Who’s time travel is immediately evident in the fashion for the upcoming 2024 series, judging by the released images of Ncuti Gatwa and his girlfriend Millie Gibson. The duo wear outfits that throw them back to the ’60s. The Gatwas striped double-breasted suit, sideburns and neat afro have the feel of James Brown in the later part of the decade, or even some ’70s Blaxploitation films. For today, the Gatwas brown plaid suit is enhanced by his orange sweater, a color that nods to Colin Bakers’ rainbow factory (below) without going OTT.

5. Colin Baker

Rainbow connection Colin Baker, the Doctor from 1984 to 1986. Photography: Everett Collection/Alamy

If Baker insisted on a dark suit, he was rejected. Instead, he wore what he later described as a rainbow factory blast, including a patchwork frock coat of colors and prints, and often a catpin on his lapel (the fans sent them to him, and he claimed to have worn them all). While catwalk purists find the outfit distracting, its very fashionable patchwork is a bit on-trend in 2023.

4.Jodie Whittaker

Color field Jodie Whittaker, the Doctor from 2017 to 2022. Photography: Everett Collection/Alamy

The first female doctor lead, Jodie Whittaker, has an immediately appealing costume, but it also deserves a zoom approach. While the stripes on her t-shirt recall the colors of Tom Baker’s famous scarf, the culottes and suspenders come from an image Whitaker found online of a model wearing overalls in a 1988 issue. from Sassy magazine. I love the androgyny of this one, she says. Other nice touches include the purple lining of her coat, a nod to the colors of the Suffragettes. The colors voluntarily contrast with the neutral tones worn by her companions.

3. Christopher Eccleston

Seriously Christopher Eccleston, the 2005 Revival Doctor, starring Billie Piper. Photography: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy

The actor’s costume shows the Matrix franchise’s influence on 00s sci-fi. Eccleston, who starred in the 2005 revival of the series, wears a black leather coat similar to that worn by Keanu Reeves Neo . The jacket, paired with plain pants and a v-neck sweater, was designed to look a bit more serious, to contrast with the foppish old doctors and blend in with the crowd.

2. Tom Baker

Very close to Tom Baker, the Doctor from 1974 to 1981, with Lalla Ward. Photography: RCC/Shutterstock

Tom Baker was the doctor responsible for the famous Doctor Who scarf or, rather, it was the knitter Bagonia Pope. Costume designer James Acheson donated yarn to make the scarf, rather than selecting different colors, she used it all and made an extra-long version. The error became a signature for the new Doctor.

1. Sylvester McCoy

Questions? Sylvester McCoy, the Doctor from 1987 to 1989, with Sophie Aldred. Photography: Shutterstock

The latest incarnation of the Doctor in the original Doctor Who series, Sylvester McCoy’s turn has all the crazy, playful maximalism of late ’80s style. question marks, a design that could easily find a place on the Gucci catwalk today.