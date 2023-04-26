Best casual shoes for men 2023





The world of footwear has changed a lot since your fathers wore oxfords to the office and boat shoes to the barbecue. Work and weekend shoes have officially merged to become the best men’s casual shoes you can wear every day, anywhere. Whether you’re at work, on a date, or on a plane, there are now shoes that fit every role in your life. Many are sophisticated, some are closer to sneakers, but almost all of them are relaxed and casual. The best casual shoes for men keep your feet cushioned and your style in check. ILLUSTRATION: FORBES / PHOTO: RETAILERS Casual doesn’t mean boring, rote or unstyled, but easy to wear and easy on the eyes. Each of these choices goes with everything from a simple pair of jeans to your more button-up chinos, or even a suit in certain circumstances. If you have specific needs, are an avid walker, prefer slip-on shoes, or have flat arches, there are options for you. I’ve reviewed the choices and chosen the best men’s casual shoes you can wear every day, including my top favorites from all the birds. Each is worth a place in your rotation. Sizes: 8 to 14 | Upper materials: Eucalyptus Fiber Knit | Sole material: Brazilian Sugar Cane (SweetFoam) | Style: lace up Perfect for everything from the workday to a plane trip to light exercise, the Allbirds tree runners are simple to put on and feel comfortable all day long. Between the lightweight knit upper, cushioned sole, and laid-back style, they’re an easy choice for your collection. . You can also feel good wearing them: every material they are made with is sustainably sourced. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Sizes: 7 to 14 | Upper materials: Antimicrobial mesh | Sole material: CloudTec rubber | Style: lace up Whether you’re taking them to work or just running errands, the popular Ons Cloud 5 trainers slip on easily thanks to their lace-lock system and ultra-lightweight design. They look unique and have also been updated with 44% recycled materials. They’re pricey but well-made and built to last, which is important for a pair you can wear every day. cole haan Cole Haan Men’s 2.Zergrand Laser Wing Oxford Sizes: 6 to 16 | Upper materials: Leather, nubuck, suede | Sole material: Rubber | Style: lace up When you need a comfortable pair of shoes for the office, Cole Haan is a reliable source. Their Zerogrand shoes have been a work staple for years, and this latest iteration perfectly combines business with a touch of casual style, especially with the sporty sole and mesh upper. They’ll make you look like a pro, but make you feel like you’re lounging around. birkenstock Birkenstock Boston Clogs Sizes: 6 to 17.5 | Upper materials: Leather | Sole material: Ethylene-vinyl acetate | Style: Slip on The clogs that started it all look just as good, if not better, with age. This pair is made with a timeless leather upper for an extra touch of sophistication, and the same German design and comfort you remember, which has everything to do with the soft cork and latex insole that molds to the shape of your foot. . Nordström Good Man Brand Classic Legend London Sneaker Sizes: 7 to 18 | Upper materials: Leather | Sole material: Leather, ethylene-vinyl acetate | Style: lace up These super-sleek leather trainers look just as good in a boardroom as they do when wearing swim shorts. Between the clean design, the nice mix of sporty materials and the leather contrasts, you’ll look impeccable whether you’re wearing jeans and a t-shirt or a cool and relaxed suit. Blundstone Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boots Sizes: 4 to 14 | Upper materials: Leather | Sole material: Thermoplastic urethane | Style: lace up Chelsea boots are one of the more casual styles. The Blundstones are a classic bestseller in rustic leather, with a thick, shock-absorbing sole and extra-wide tongues. These are boots made for town, country or wherever you go and whatever the weather, they are both useful and cool. Sizes: 7 to 15 | Upper materials: Leather | Sole material: Rubber | Style: Slip on Everyone loves a throwback and as Patnoflex will tell you, this style of slip-on was preferred by James Dean, Elvis and many more. These popular loafers are easy to wear with jeans or chinos and add a touch of sophistication to your everyday casual look. And yes: they are comfortable and already broken in for you. Nike Nike Court Vision Low Sizes: 6 to 15 | Upper materials: Leather, synthetic materials | Sole material: Rubber | Style: lace up Retro looks never go out of style, nor do crisp white sneakers, and this classic 80s throwback will keep you cool with your favorite jeans or shorts. Plus, Nike updated the construction with at least 20% recycled materials, so you can feel good about this choice. The soft leather is supple and the collar falls low on the ankle so you can move easily. Sizes: 8 to 13 | Upper materials: Leather, suede | Sole material: Vibram rubber | Style: Slip on A classic pair of slip-on shoes for the boat, BBQ, garden party will never go out of style. So choose one that will last you for years and years. The Easymocs are made in Maine and age extremely well as they are made from natural leather and suede, and are resistant to thick and thin with a durable Vibram rubber sole. They are also easy on the eyes. Sorel Sorel Basket Ona 718 bass Sizes: 7 to 15 | Upper materials: Suede and textile combination | Sole material: Molded rubber | Style: lace up A fan of long treks? You need a pair of these. They’ll keep you comfortable as you zip through city streets or off-road conditions with a suede and textile upper and springy foam midsole. Unlike typical walking or hiking shoes, the Sorels Ona are stylish enough to pair with a suit or jeans, whether you’re on the go for a business trip or running to catch a commuter train. Sizes: 7 to 13 | Upper materials: Leather, cotton canvas | Sole material: Rubber | Style: lace up If you’re experiencing foot pain, you need shoes that support your arches, but most importantly, don’t look orthopedic. You’re in luck: This sporty pair of trainers from Kuru feature built-in arch support that cradles your foot, so you can get a cushioned step wherever you go. More stories to shop:

