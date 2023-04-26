Polish fashion retailer LPP eyes margin improvement after jump in net profit





GDANSK, April 26 (Reuters) – Poland’s biggest fashion retailer LPP (LPPP.WA) said on Wednesday it expects gross margin to improve after posting a nearly 15% rise in profit net for a full year, thanks to the opening of new stores and positive results. comparable sales. The company sees its 2023/24 gross margin on sales between 51% and 53%, aiming to improve its profitability and maintain the cost-to-sales ratio at a maximum of 41%. LPP’s full-year sales gross margin fell to 51.1% for the year to the end of January, from 57.2% in the previous 12 months, driven by limited sales capacity on high-margin markets of Russia and Ukraine, while the cost-to-sales ratio was maintained. at 42.1%. Net profit for the year rose to 1.10 billion zlotys ($265.3 million) on a 40% increase in revenue to 15.93 billion zlotys. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 1.46 billion zlotys compared to 1.13 billion zlotys the previous year and the company will recommend an annual dividend of 430 zlotys per share. The fashion company maintained its revenue growth forecast, helped by increased retail space, stable online sales and positive same-store sales, which rose 17% on the year , with all of the group’s brands recording double-digit increases. Operating expenses increased by 32.5% mainly related to its store network. The group’s store base fell by 13% over the year to 1,962 units, mainly due to the closure of its Russian activity. At the same time, the number of stores in continuous operation increased by 19.8%, driven by the intensive openings of the Sinsay brand. ($1 = 4.1467 zlotys) Reporting by Mateusz Rabieg; Edited by Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Mateusz Rabieg Thomson Reuters Gdansk-based journalist covering CEE business and economy, appearing in Reuters Business and Markets sections. A journalist since 2020, Mateusz previously worked at local TV and radio stations in Poland. He graduated in journalism and communication studies from the University of Wroclaw.

