Nashville senior banned from prom for wearing suit





No dress, no entry. Nashville Christian School banned an 18-year-old student from attending his own prom for refusing to abide by his dress code, NPR reported. B Hayes, 18, who identifies as non-binary, revealed in an Instagram post over the weekend that they were banned from attending prom on their scheduled attire, holding up a sign that read: They Won’t Let Me not come in because I’m in costume. I shouldn’t have to conform to femininity to attend my prom. I won’t compromise on who I am to fit into a box. Who are you to tell us what it means to be a woman? Hayes captioned the photo. Nashville Christian School, a coeducational private institution for children ages 6 weeks through 12th grade, did not immediately return a request for comment. It is online manual has strict beliefs about gender: “Identity God created us as male or female, and we will live consistently with the gender God has chosen for us.





Nashville Christian School in its online textbook states, “Identity God created us as male or female, and we will live consistently with the gender God has chosen for us. Getty Images The school told NPR in a statement that it has established dress requirements for daily school attendance and at our special events. All students and families are aware of and sign an agreement to these guidelines upon registration. Students and their families were made aware of prom dress expectations prior to the event. “While we certainly respect a student’s right to disagree, all of our students know from our textbook that when they do not follow such expectations at school-sponsored events, they may be asked to leave,” the school also told NPR. Hayes’ Instagram post left some outraged that the school was banning a student from attending their own prom over an outfit choice. “Infuriating,” one user commented on Hayes’ Instagram post. “You are fighting the good fight,” posted another. The post got so much traffic that members of the local community stepped in to offer their support, with some suggesting hosting a special prom for Hayes.





Nashville Christian School. Google Maps Locals Marcie Allen Van Mol and her husband, Derek Van Mol, who together own a live music and events space in Nashville, offered their venue. Marcie Van Mol told NPR it could serve as “a safe place for B to celebrate her prom.” She led the charge and called on local business owners to help her plan a prom for Hayes and their friends. Another business owner, Alison Holley, created a GoFundMe account titled “Get the Ultimate Ball for B” to raise money for the event, which has already secured a photo booth, flowers and a performance by R&B musician Tone Stith, according to NPR. The page surpassed its $25,000 goal, securing over $28,000 for the big night. Hayes will be able to celebrate his big moment with 25 of his friends. Additional funds raised will be donated to Inclusion Tennessee and Oasis Center.

