Unique fashion exhibition promotes global health





KENNEBUNK, Maine The Brick Store Museum announces the opening of a new summer exhibit, Wrapped in Blue: Fashions to Promote Global Health. The Museum worked with conservation partner organization Partners for World Health to display 11 garments created entirely in blue wrap, the polypropylene fabric used in hospitals to sterilize equipment. The exhibit is supported by Southern Maine Health Care and Kennebunk Savings Bank, and will run through August 20. Partners for World Health is based in Portland, Maine, and collects medical supplies and equipment from healthcare facilities, manufacturers, other organizations and individuals. They sort, assess, repackage and prepare these supplies and equipment for distribution to individuals, communities and health facilities in need, both locally and internationally. Every two years, PWH organizes a fashion show called “Blue Wrap Project Runway”, to raise awareness of the organization and challenge designers to create a costume from blue film, the polypropylene material used by hospitals to sterilize equipment and which is discarded after a single use. Creators are taking on the challenge of working with non-traditional material to create beauty from what is thrown away. Usually, these clothes are presented only one night. Through a partnership between The Brick Store Museum and Partners for World Health, “Wrapped in Blue: Promoting Global Health” is an exclusive, up-close look at some of these beautiful designs. The Museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday with varied hours. Please visitwww.brickstoremuseum.orgto find out more about the exhibition and how to visit.

